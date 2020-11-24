    Report: Doctors 'Encouraged' by Joe Burrow's MRI on Knee Injury Ahead of Surgery

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistNovember 24, 2020

    Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) points to his knee as he is charted off the field after an injury in the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Landover. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
    Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

    The Cincinnati Bengals were reportedly "encouraged" by the MRI on rookie quarterback Joe Burrow's knee on Monday.

    According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the injury was not worse than they initially expected, and the team is optimistic about Burrow's status for 2021 and beyond:

    Per ESPN's Adam Schefter and Ben Baby, Burrow tore both his ACL and MCL, requiring surgery and missing the remainder of the 2020 season.

        

