Report: Doctors 'Encouraged' by Joe Burrow's MRI on Knee Injury Ahead of Surgery

Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

The Cincinnati Bengals were reportedly "encouraged" by the MRI on rookie quarterback Joe Burrow's knee on Monday.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the injury was not worse than they initially expected, and the team is optimistic about Burrow's status for 2021 and beyond:

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter and Ben Baby, Burrow tore both his ACL and MCL, requiring surgery and missing the remainder of the 2020 season.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.