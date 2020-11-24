5 Best Feuds for Roman Reigns After WWE Survivor Series 2020

0 of 5

Roman Reigns has been a revelation for SmackDown since he returned to WWE at SummerSlam and put the entire roster on notice.

It’s still hard to believe the company finally turned The Big Dog into a heel. It seemed like it would never happen, but it has worked to perfection. Reigns is the most compelling antagonist on WWE programming. His first feud as universal champion with Jey Uso was an excellent showcase of nuanced storytelling.

If fans weren’t already aware, this is an entirely different Roman Reigns. His presentation and aura are so dissimilar in comparison to the hero sporting tactical gear the WWE Universe was used to previously.

This new no-nonsense persona is vicious, calculating, self-centered and brash. More to the point, he's wildly entertaining and unpredictable, and viewers can't ask for much more in a villainous champion who welcomes all challengers.

That, of course, begs the question: Who will be next to challenge for the Universal Championship?

Up to this point, Reigns hasn't had a conventional rivalry because his lineage and family structure became the centerpiece of his work with his cousin, Uso. His next challenger will more likely fit the mold of a traditional wrestling narrative such as his matchup with Drew McIntyre at Survivor Series.

Let's take a look at five of the best options for Reigns' next rival.