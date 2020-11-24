The Fiend Gifts AJ Styles a Title Shot, Heel Alexa Bliss, More WWE Raw Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Team Raw won the battle for brand supremacy at WWE Survivor Series on Sunday with five wins to SmackDown's two. There wasn't much fallout to deal with on Monday's show, so most of the segments were spent building up new and existing storylines.

Alexa Bliss battled Nikki Cross in a match that was more about building their story than having a definitive winner. The Goddess scored the victory, but it's clear this feud is far from over.

Lana teamed up with Asuka to face Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler in tag team action. The Empress of Tomorrow got the win for their team, so this may be the first signs of Lana finally finding an ally.

Riddle, Keith Lee and AJ Styles all won the right to compete in a Triple Threat match next week to see who will face Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs on December 20.

During The Phenomenal One's match with Randy Orton in the main event, The Fiend showed up and cost The Viper the win.

Let's look at how all of these segments will impact storylines moving forward.