Clippers Rumors: Exec Says Zubac Has More Trade Value Than Beverley, Williams

As the Los Angeles Clippers look to improve their chances of winning the franchise's first NBA title, they may need to part ways with another member of the 2019-20 squad—and one player has more trade value than the others, according to Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times.

A rival executive told Greif that compared to starting guard Patrick Beverley and guard Lou Williams, starting center Ivica Zubac "has the most value because he's a true big man and he's still young."

The 7'0", 23-year-old Zubac had a breakout season in his first full campaign with the Clippers after he and Michael Beasley were traded by the Los Angeles Lakers for Mike Muscala in February 2019. This year, Zubac started 70 of his 72 games and averaged 18.4 minutes, 8.3 points and 7.5 rebounds with 61.3 percent shooting from the field.

In the postseason, he averaged 9.1 points and 7.2 rebounds while limiting opponents to 56 percent shooting inside six feet, per Greif.

Another executive told Greif a deal for Zubac "probably would return a solid player on a similar contract but likely not much draft capital beyond a second-round pick."

Zubac is due $7 million in 2020-21 and $7.5 million in 2021-22. The Clippers have a $7.5 million team option for 2022-23.

Greif wrote that because of his poor playoff history, subpar defense and age, Williams wouldn't be as attractive in a trade offer as the one year and $8 million remaining on his contract indicate. He averaged 18.2 points and 5.6 assists in 28.7 minutes per game last season.

Beverley, who played 26.3 minutes per game and averaged 7.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.1 steals, doesn't carry much weight in the market, per Greif, unless the Clippers want to part with draft picks, since he has an injury history and is owed $27.7 million contract over the next two seasons.

So far this offseason, the Clippers have traded Landry Shamet to the Brooklyn Nets and Rodney McGruder to the Detroit Pistons, while Montrezl Harrell headed to the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency.