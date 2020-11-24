Updated Rankings for Top Available 2020 NBA Free Agents

0 of 13

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The last few days have been a whirlwind for the NBA.

Free agency tipped off on Friday, and over the next 48-72 hours, nearly 100 players came to terms on new deals with various teams.

With the transactional period of the offseason essentially condensed into one month, organizations had to act swiftly to put their rosters together for 2020-21, and that's exactly what happened this past weekend.

Some of the bigger moves included:

The Charlotte Hornets signing Gordon Hayward away from the Boston Celtics for four years and $120 million;

The Toronto Raptors re-signing Fred VanVleet for four years and $85 million;

The Atlanta Hawks landing Danilo Gallinari for three years and $61.5 million and potentially Bogdan Bogdanovic (if the Sacramento Kings don't match the four-year, $72 million offer to their restricted free agent);

Sharpshooters Joe Harris and Davis Bertans signing for $75 and $80 million, respectively;

Montrezl Harrell switching Los Angeles teams from the Clippers to the Lakers;

The Detroit Pistons spending nearly $100 million on the Denver Nuggets' reserve bigs; and

The Houston Rockets signing a modern center in Christian Wood.

For a running tab on all the action, go here.To know who the best available players are, scroll below.

But first, a word on how those players were selected.

Predicting the future is next to impossible, but recent numbers give us some indication of how players will perform next season.

Age is a factor as well. If two players with similar size, stats and skill sets hit the market and one is five years younger than the other, he may have an edge (unless a specific team is looking for experience).

Versatility is also key. As the NBA continues to lean into positionless basketball, players who can guard multiple positions, hit threes and create a little have gained value. The league still has specialists, but a well-rounded base of skills is becoming increasingly important.