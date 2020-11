Updated Rankings for Top Available 2020 NBA Free Agents

13 of 13

Taj Gibson

Despite starting 56 of his 62 games with the New York Knicks last season, Taj Gibson played only 16.5 minutes per game. At his age (35), that amount of playing time makes sense. He just shouldn't have had those minutes against starters.

If a team wants him to play somewhere around 15-20 minutes per game off the bench, he can still provide some value as a rebounder and defender against backups.

Jared Dudley

Jared Dudley is probably done with roles bigger than the one he had for the champion Los Angeles Lakers last season (8.1 minutes per game over 45 appearances), but he can still bring value to a roster as a veteran leader.

He'll likely hit a few threes in a pinch too. In 2019-20, he was 18-of-42 from three (42.9 percent), bringing his career percentage up to 39.3. He's top-100 all-time in both career three-point percentage and career true shooting percentage.

Gary Payton II

Despite the fact that he turns 28 in December and technically has four seasons of NBA experience, Gary Payton II has yet to crack the 1,000-minute threshold for his career.

A limited offensive game has made it difficult for coaches to put him on the floor, but his defense has helped him stay on the fringes of the league. In fact, it even earned him 17 starts for the Washington Wizards last season.

If a team is desperate for perimeter defense, he might be worth a minimum deal.

Wilson Chandler

Wilson Chandler is nearing the end of his NBA career, but he can still bring a little veteran savvy and an occasional three to some team's second unit.

In theory, he can defend multiple positions as well. At this point, he can probably only do it effectively against reserves, though.

Marco Belinelli

The last couple of years with the San Antonio Spurs haven't done much to boost Marco Belinelli's individual value. He's also 34 years old, so any contract he signs this season may be close to his last.

He has hit 37.5 percent of his threes over the last three seasons, though. Even with the defensive limitations, he could be a boost to a second unit as a ninth or 10th man.