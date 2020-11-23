WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 23

2 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Offical Adam Pearce kicked off the show, suggesting that one member of the victorious Team Raw would have the opportunity to challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship.

Sheamus balked at the idea of AJ Styles being the leader of the team, then brought up his long and sordid history with McIntyre. Lee reminded Styles that he pinned the other team's captain to win the match and Riddle repeated the word "dope" over and over again, in case you didn't already get his gimmick.

Strowman took exception to being the last to state his case, grabbing Pearce by the collar and demanding that he be chosen before shoving his superior to the mat.

Styles and Co. checked on Pearce heading into the break.

Grade

C-

Analysis

This was...not particularly great.

Strowman snapping and assaulting Pearce felt really out of place considering he could have made like any of his teammates and jumped into the bickering any time he damn so pleased. Under those circumstances, being pissed off that you were chosen to go last seems silly and irrational.

Everything that preceded it was almost painful to watch, particularly Riddle's contributions.

Bad writing, and worse delivery, only further drags a segment deeper into the depths of the creative abyss.

This was proof positive.