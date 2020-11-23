WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 23

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 23November 24, 2020
After winning the battle for brand supremacy, WWE Raw hit the USA Network looking forward to the TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs pay-per-view with new feuds, the latest developments in existing ones and a showdown between former tag team championship-winning partners.
What went down in the fallout of the annual fall classic and how will it affect the brand in the weeks to come?
Find out with this recap of the November 23 episode.
- Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki Cross
Team Raw's Celebration
WWE Offical Adam Pearce kicked off the show, suggesting that one member of the victorious Team Raw would have the opportunity to challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship.
Sheamus balked at the idea of AJ Styles being the leader of the team, then brought up his long and sordid history with McIntyre. Lee reminded Styles that he pinned the other team's captain to win the match and Riddle repeated the word "dope" over and over again, in case you didn't already get his gimmick.
Strowman took exception to being the last to state his case, grabbing Pearce by the collar and demanding that he be chosen before shoving his superior to the mat.
Styles and Co. checked on Pearce heading into the break.
Grade
C-
Analysis
This was...not particularly great.
Strowman snapping and assaulting Pearce felt really out of place considering he could have made like any of his teammates and jumped into the bickering any time he damn so pleased. Under those circumstances, being pissed off that you were chosen to go last seems silly and irrational.
Everything that preceded it was almost painful to watch, particularly Riddle's contributions.
Bad writing, and worse delivery, only further drags a segment deeper into the depths of the creative abyss.
This was proof positive.
Raw Tag Team Championship Match: New Day vs. The Hurt Business
Set up by a confrontation earlier in the evening, The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defended the Raw Tag Team Championships against The Hurt Business’ Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander in a rematch from a week ago.
Benjamin and Alexander dominated early, sending Woods to the arena floor heading into the commercial break.
Back from the break, Kingston attempted to headbutt his way out of a superplex, only to be knocked from the top rope. He and Alexander fought on the floor but were late getting back to the ring, leading to a double count-out finish.
Confusion reigned supreme, the viewing audience even overhearing the official call The Hurt Business the winners. Eventually, after some nudging from MVP, the match was restarted.
Kingston fired off rights and lefts but a scary back body drop to the floor left him nursing a left knee injury. Benjamin and Alexander expertly targeted it, working over the injured joint. Kingston finally created some separation and inched his way toward the corner, only for Alexander to pull Woods off the apron.
Kofi delivered the SOS for a near-fall but Alexander delivered a cheap chop block and trapped him in a leg lock. Kingston broke free and finally made the hot tag to Woods. The Up, Up, Down, Down host exploded into the match and nearly scored the fall on more than one occasion.
Woods survived an Angle Slam from Benjamin and delivered a sunset flip bomb for the win.
Result
New Day defeated The Hurt Business
Grade
C+
Analysis
Two commercial breaks and unnecessarily complicated booking plagued what would have been a great match on its own merit and talent.
Instead, it was merely good, with a gutsy performance from Kingston and a nice explosion from Woods.
The major issue with the entire ordeal was how bad it made The Hurt Business look.
They could not win last week. They could not capitalize on a restarted match tonight to win the titles and they let a New Day fighting from underneath due to a knee injury retain their titles. There is no logical reason why they should be granted a rematch of any kind moving forward.
Knowing Vinnie Mac and his creative formula, we will see these two teams in a ladder match or table match come December 20, just cuz.