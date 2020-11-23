Lakers' Montrezl Harrell Says Clippers 'Apparently' Didn't Want Him Back in FA

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Montrezl Harrell was a key piece of the Los Angeles Clippers' frontcourt last season, but he said "apparently" the team did not want him back.

"Apparently not if I'm on the other side," Harrell told reporters when asked if the Clippers wanted to bring him back in 2020-21.

The "other side" is the Los Angeles Lakers, who signed him to a two-year, $19 million contract with an option for the second year, Harrell's agent Rich Paul told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Patrick Beverley, who was part of the Clippers' talented supporting cast last season, was not pleased with the news but was still happy for his former teammate:

While the Clippers still have Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the gap between them and the defending champion Lakers has grown this offseason in part because of Harrell. He was the Sixth Man of the Year last season and averaged 18.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 58 percent from the field in a career season.

He was the interior anchor of a formidable bench unit and figures to remain productive for the foreseeable future at 26 years old.

The University of Louisville product now has an opportunity to win the first championship of his career while playing alongside LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Dennis Schroder, Marc Gasol, Kyle Kuzma, Wesley Matthews and more.

The Lakers will be the title favorite, while the Clippers and everyone else in the Western Conference are the challengers. Especially now that they've taken Harrell from their crosstown rivals.