Bengals' Joe Mixon Suffered 'Minor' Ankle Injury vs. Jaguars, Zac Taylor Says

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said running back Joe Mixon suffered an ankle injury during Thursday night's 24-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"I think it's a minor ankle injury, I believe," Taylor told reporters. "I would have to confirm, but he was moving around on it coming off the field. I had no idea what the diagnosis or timeline was."

Mixon tallied 16 carries for 67 yards and a touchdown as the Bengals moved to 3-1.

Last year was an injury-plagued season for the 25-year-old, who was put on injured reserve in late November with a foot injury, costing him 10 games. In the six games he played, he registered 428 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Injuries defined Cincy's season last year, with quarterback Joe Burrow suffering a torn ACL and MCL in late November to end his season.

Mixon came into the 2020 campaign on the heels of back-to-back seasons with over 1,100 yards rushing. That earned him a four-year, $48 million extension in September. When healthy, he's emerged as one of the better running backs in football.

In the meantime, look for Samaje Perine to replace him if Mixon misses any time.