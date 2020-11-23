Drew Brees Says Taysom Hill's 1st Saints QB Start vs. Falcons Was 'Magnificent'

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Sidelined with rib fractures and a collapsed lung, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees gave way to Taysom Hill for the team's 24-9 defeat over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

His review of his replacement?

"Listen, I thought he played great," Brees told team reporter Mike Nabors (h/t ProFootballTalk). "I thought he managed everything about this week, about the preparation and then obviously just the way he played. I thought it was magnificent."

Hill threw for 233 yards on 18-of-23 passing without an interception and rushed for 51 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries.

