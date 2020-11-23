    Drew Brees Says Taysom Hill's 1st Saints QB Start vs. Falcons Was 'Magnificent'

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IINovember 23, 2020

    New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7), starting for an injured Drew Brees, warms up before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
    Butch Dill/Associated Press

    Sidelined with rib fractures and a collapsed lung, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees gave way to Taysom Hill for the team's 24-9 defeat over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

    His review of his replacement? 

    "Listen, I thought he played great," Brees told team reporter Mike Nabors (h/t ProFootballTalk). "I thought he managed everything about this week, about the preparation and then obviously just the way he played. I thought it was magnificent."

    Hill threw for 233 yards on 18-of-23 passing without an interception and rushed for 51 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries. 

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Kaepernick Tweets Video Declaring Himself Ready to Play Amid NFL Injuries

      Kaepernick Tweets Video Declaring Himself Ready to Play Amid NFL Injuries
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Kaepernick Tweets Video Declaring Himself Ready to Play Amid NFL Injuries

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Burrow Tears ACL, MCL

      Cincy QB's MRI reveals ACL, MCL tears along with other structural issues in his knee (Schefter)

      Burrow Tears ACL, MCL
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Burrow Tears ACL, MCL

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      New Gridiron Holiday Merch 🎬

      We reimagined some NFL stars as Holiday Blockbusters: Get 10% off our NFL collection with code BRHOLIDAY2020, Monday only

      New Gridiron Holiday Merch 🎬
      NFL logo
      NFL

      New Gridiron Holiday Merch 🎬

      B/R SHOP
      via B/R SHOP

      Ravens Have Multiple Cases

      Baltimore announces multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the organization and is shutting down its facility

      Ravens Have Multiple Cases
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Ravens Have Multiple Cases

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report