    Video: CeeDee Lamb, Lowe's Surprise Dallas Family with $50K in Home Renovations

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 23, 2020

    Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) celebrates after catching a 4-yard touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
    Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

    Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb teamed with Lowe's to provide one area family with an unforgettable Thanksgiving.

    Lowe's Home Team provided $50,000 worth of critical home repair for the family while Lamb surprised them with a video call:

    You can view the full Nov. 10 call, which features the rookie also gifting them an autographed jersey as well as tickets for a home game:

    The Cowboys are scheduled to host the Washington Football Team for their Thanksgiving Day game on Thursday.

    Lamb, the No. 17 overall pick of the 2020 draft, has had an outstanding first year in the NFL with 629 receiving yards and four touchdowns. He is also clearly making a significant impact off the field while helping families in the Dallas area.

    Related

      Tommy Sweeney Out for Season

      Bills TE will miss rest of the season after being diagnosed with myocarditis, a heart condition connected to COVID-19

      Tommy Sweeney Out for Season
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Tommy Sweeney Out for Season

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Mike McCarthy Used Sledgehammer on Watermelons During Meeting

      Report: Mike McCarthy Used Sledgehammer on Watermelons During Meeting
      Dallas Cowboys logo
      Dallas Cowboys

      Report: Mike McCarthy Used Sledgehammer on Watermelons During Meeting

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Thielen Going on COVID-19 List

      Vikings announce they're placing star WR on the reserve/COVID-19 list

      Thielen Going on COVID-19 List
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Thielen Going on COVID-19 List

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Kaepernick Tweets Video Declaring Himself Ready to Play Amid NFL Injuries

      Kaepernick Tweets Video Declaring Himself Ready to Play Amid NFL Injuries
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Kaepernick Tweets Video Declaring Himself Ready to Play Amid NFL Injuries

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report