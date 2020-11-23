Video: CeeDee Lamb, Lowe's Surprise Dallas Family with $50K in Home Renovations

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb teamed with Lowe's to provide one area family with an unforgettable Thanksgiving.

Lowe's Home Team provided $50,000 worth of critical home repair for the family while Lamb surprised them with a video call:

You can view the full Nov. 10 call, which features the rookie also gifting them an autographed jersey as well as tickets for a home game:

The Cowboys are scheduled to host the Washington Football Team for their Thanksgiving Day game on Thursday.

Lamb, the No. 17 overall pick of the 2020 draft, has had an outstanding first year in the NFL with 629 receiving yards and four touchdowns. He is also clearly making a significant impact off the field while helping families in the Dallas area.