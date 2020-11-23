    Joe Burrow's Charity Receives More Than $27K in Donations After QB's Knee Injury

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistNovember 23, 2020
    Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) shakes hands with Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) as Burrows is carted away off the field during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Landover. Burrows left the game with a left knee injury. (AP Photo/Al Drago)
    Al Drago/Associated Press

    Fans showed support for Joe Burrow after his season-ending knee injury Sunday with a heavy push of donations to the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund:

    The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback was in the midst of a strong rookie season after being selected No. 1 overall in the 2020 NFL draft. Unfortunately, he reportedly suffered a torn ACL during Sunday's loss to the Washington Football Team, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. 

    Burrow also indicated his season was over:

    There were still positives as fans showed support to his charity, which partners with the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio to provide food for those in need.

    Burrow first got involved with the organization after his 2019 Heisman Trophy speech, when he discussed food insecurity where he grew up. It led to hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations, which has continued to help those throughout Southeast Ohio.

