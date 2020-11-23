Joe Burrow's Charity Receives More Than $27K in Donations After QB's Knee Injury

Al Drago/Associated Press

Fans showed support for Joe Burrow after his season-ending knee injury Sunday with a heavy push of donations to the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund:

The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback was in the midst of a strong rookie season after being selected No. 1 overall in the 2020 NFL draft. Unfortunately, he reportedly suffered a torn ACL during Sunday's loss to the Washington Football Team, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Burrow also indicated his season was over:

There were still positives as fans showed support to his charity, which partners with the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio to provide food for those in need.

Burrow first got involved with the organization after his 2019 Heisman Trophy speech, when he discussed food insecurity where he grew up. It led to hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations, which has continued to help those throughout Southeast Ohio.