UFC Icon Anderson Silva: 'I Feel Free, After an Attempt to Force My Retirement!'

The UFC might be done with Anderson Silva, but the legendary mixed martial arts fighter seemingly wants to stay in the sport.

The 45-year-old discussed his future in an Instagram post Sunday:

"I didn’t want to talk about this subject, especially because I’m on vacation and as the saying goes, 'a deal is a deal.' I'll make it clear to all my fans that this is a moment of joy and gratitude!!!

"I feel free, after an attempt to force my retirement!

"I love and have always loved what I do, winning and losing are a part of it, it has absolutely nothing to do with age, I made technical mistakes and lost, but I didn’t lose what’s most important, the will and the desire to continue doing what I love, I still have the warrior spirit and that burning flame in my heart that motivates me, I have total belief that I can continue to compete in the elite of MMA.

"I take this moment to reflect about my career and to plan my next moves... Stay Tuned!!!"

The UFC released Silva from the promotion last week following an October loss to Uriah Hall at Fight Night 181. It continued a brutal stretch for the Brazilian, who has just one win in nine bouts since 2013.

Silva was one of the biggest UFC stars in the world during his prime, setting a record with 16 straight wins, while his middleweight title run from 2006-13 was the longest reign of all time.

Things haven't been quite as good in recent years, but the veteran is now free to compete for other promotions as he tries to continue his MMA career.