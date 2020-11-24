Making a Playoff Case for Every Non-Power 5 Team in the Top 25

1 of 6

Andy Manis/Associated Press

Buffalo Bulls (3-0)

The MAC is only playing six conference games this season, so there's no chance one of its teams is going to sneak into the playoffs even with an undefeated season. That said, the Bulls are at least worthy of a mention after showing up on a handful of AP Top 25 ballots this week. A tough test awaits Saturday when they host fellow unbeaten Kent State.

Kent State Golden Flashes (3-0)

Speaking of Kent State, senior quarterback Dustin Crum is off to a great start after throwing for 2,625 yards with 20 touchdowns and two interceptions while adding another 707 yards on the ground last season. The Golden Flashes have scored 60-plus points in back-to-back games and outscored opponents 158-82 on the year.

Western Michigan Broncos (3-0)

The Broncos are not far removed from a 13-1 season in 2016 when head coach P.J. Fleck rowed the boat to a Cotton Bowl appearance. The team went 20-18 in the three years following his departure for the Minnesota job, but it is 3-0 in 2020 and averaging 50.3 points per game in typical MAC fashion.

Nevada Wolf Pack (5-0)

The Wolf Pack is knocking on the door for a spot in the Top 25. If they break through, it would be their first time ranked since Colin Kaepernick led the 2010 team to a 13-1 season. However, the Mountain West is also playing only conference games, so building a compelling case for a playoff spot is borderline impossible.

San Jose State Spartans (4-0)

San Jose State is one of the best stories of the 2020 season. Brent Brennan slogged his way to a 3-22 record during his first two seasons as head coach before taking a step forward with a 5-7 showing last year. The Spartans are now positioned for their first winning season since 2012, and their Dec. 11 matchup with Nevada is shaping up to be one of the biggest Group of Five games of the year.