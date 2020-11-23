Predictions for WWE Raw, SmackDown and AEW Dynamite After Survivor Series 2020

Predictions for WWE Raw, SmackDown and AEW Dynamite After Survivor Series 2020November 23, 2020
The night after a pay-per-view always brings with it a big-show feel, especially when that pay-per-view is as storied and significant as Survivor Series, and Monday's Raw is no exception.
Both the flagship show and its Friday night counterpart SmackDown will look to build on the momentum from Sunday's spectacular while immediately focusing on the build to TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs on December 20.
Over on the competition, AEW will look to explain the actions of big Will Hobbs, who shockingly aligned himself with Team Taz last week.
What can you expect from the shows in question?
The Fiend and Randy Orton Target Drew McIntyre After Survivor Series Loss
Before his attention transitioned to Universal Champion Roman Reigns ahead of their titanic clash at Survivor Series, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre found himself embroiled in a budding three-way rivalry with familiar foe Randy Orton and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt.
Now that the Reigns match has come and gone, look for McIntyre to find himself once again in the crosshairs of The Viper and the monster Monday night as WWE presumably builds to some sort of Triple Threat Match at the upcoming TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs pay-per-view on December 20.
The chemistry between the three, coupled with the wild card that is Alexa Bliss, made for some intriguing television post-Draft and could very well be the program the show needs to help rebuild its viewership.
At the very least, it will provide fans what is sure to be a wild and chaotic main event at the final pay-per-view event of 2020.
A New Challenger for Asuka
At Survivor Series, Asuka suffered a rare clean loss at the hands of Sasha Banks.
Monday night, The Empress of Tomorrow will look to move on from the defeat and focus on the next challenger to her Raw Women's Championship. But who might that be?
Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler are the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions and currently embroiled in whatever it is WWE is doing with Lana. Lacey Evans has experience in high-profile title matches and even competed in the main event of a pay-per-view.
If there is one compelling option, though, it is Peyton Royce.
The Aussie impressed at the pay-per-view, pinning former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley clean in the center of the ring using her De Ja Vu finisher. While Royce actually beating Asuka in a prime title match is a tough sell, the idea of her stringing together a few wins and getting the title opportunity at TLC is far from a bad idea.
In fact, it would freshen up a women's title picture that has become somewhat stagnant since the draft as WWE Creative opts to put its focus on the ballad of Lana rather than coming up with fresh new stories and matches for its top star.
Why, Will Hobbs, Why?
Last week's AEW Dynamite went off the air with Will Hobbs shocking the world and joining Team Taz after betraying both Darby Allin and Cody.
This week, we will find out why.
Hobbs was the brightest young babyface in the company, a future star that undoubtedly made Tony Khan and Co. see dollar signs. He still does, but now he has accepted the offer of Taz to join his team and wreak havoc on AEW's top stars.
But why? Especially after he had come to the aid of Allin just a week earlier at Full Gear?
It is a question Hobbs will have to answer or, at the very least, have his mouthpiece Taz answer for him. Whatever the case, he is in a prime position to work with some of the best wrestlers in the industry today, learn from them and grow as a performer during this critical time in his development.
Regardless of the storyline explanation, he was done an enormous favor from a creative perspective and should thrive in his current situation.
What's Next for Seth Rollins?
The battle between Team Raw and Team SmackDown took an unusual turn very early on at Survivor Series when a despondent Seth Rollins demanded to be tagged in, only to drop to his knees in what appeared to be some self-sacrifice.
He ate a big Brogue Kick from Sheamus and was eliminated immediately, leaving his teammates to wonder what the hell was going on with The Messiah.
Friday night, we will find out what is next for Rollins from a creative standpoint.
With his first child on the way within the next month, expect Friday's broadcast to be Rollins' final appearance for quite some time.
He wrapped up his feud with Rey Mysterio, put over Murphy on the way out and now will likely address the WWE Universe in a manner that writes him off the show for the foreseeable future so that he can go home and be a father to his and Becky Lynch's soon-to-be newborn.
For a guy that has been a workhorse for WWE, both as its babyface champion and one of its most detestable heels, he has certainly earned the break and hopefully, will come back rejuventated and ready to burn it down when he is ready.