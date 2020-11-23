Predictions for WWE Raw, SmackDown and AEW Dynamite After Survivor Series 2020

0 of 4

Credit: WWE

The night after a pay-per-view always brings with it a big-show feel, especially when that pay-per-view is as storied and significant as Survivor Series, and Monday's Raw is no exception.

Both the flagship show and its Friday night counterpart SmackDown will look to build on the momentum from Sunday's spectacular while immediately focusing on the build to TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs on December 20.

Over on the competition, AEW will look to explain the actions of big Will Hobbs, who shockingly aligned himself with Team Taz last week.

What can you expect from the shows in question?