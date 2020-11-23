Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling Tweets He Received Death Threats After Fumble

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling says he received death threats following Sunday's 34-31 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

He tweeted about the threats and said he's "good" in large part because he has the support of his teammates:

Valdes-Scantling had three catches for 55 yards, 47 of which came on a massively important reception with just more than one minute remaining in regulation to help set up the tying field goal that forced overtime.

However, he fumbled in that overtime, which gave Indianapolis the ball in scoring position. The Colts converted that opportunity into a Rodrigo Blankenship field goal and won the game.

Fortunately for Valdes-Scantling and the Packers, they are still in first place in the NFC North at 7-3. What's more, their Week 16 game against the Tennessee Titans is their only remaining contest against a team that currently has a winning record.