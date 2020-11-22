Titans' A.J. Brown Says Pregame Altercation 'Set the Tone' for Game vs. Ravens

Wade Payne/Associated Press

Coaches always preach to their players about not giving an opposing team "bulletin board material" prior to a game. Who's supposed to tell coaches not to do that?

Prior to Sunday's game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans, some members of the Ravens staff, including head coach John Harbaugh, exchanged words with Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler. Whatever was said appeared to have a motivating effect for Tennessee.

"They set the tone of the game from being out there from doing just that," A.J. Brown said to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio. "They told us what type of game it was going to be. It was gonna be a physical game. People don't think that that matters, but it definitely does."

The Titans won 30-24 in overtime, and Brown finished with four receptions for 62 yards and a touchdown. The second-year wideout looked like a man on a mission on his fourth-quarter score.

The Ravens play the unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers on Thanksgiving. Baltimore's coaches should make sure to steer clear of Steelers players prior to the game.