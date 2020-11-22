WWE Survivor Series 2020 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

2 of 2

Credit: WWE.com

Participants included: Dominik Mysterio, Rey Mysterio, Murphy, The Miz, John Morrison, Shelton Benjmain, Cedric Alexander, Bobby Roode, Dolph Ziggler, Chad Gable, Elias, Apollo Crews, Humberto Carrillo, Angel Garza, Kalisto, Ricochet and Jeff Hardy

Dominik scored the first stunning elimination of the Kickoff Show match as he eliminated John Morrison. Dolph Ziggler dumped Rey Mysterio and The Hurt Business earned a few eliminations until Ricochet delivered a massive suplex that sent Alexander packing.

Crews got a measure of revenge on The Hurt Business, eliminating Benjamin to clear the faction from the match.

Murphy and Ziggler teed off on each other on the apron until Roode sent the former to the locker room. Dominik knocked Roode to the floor and paired off with The Showoff. An ill-advised blind charge into the ring post and a dropkick from Dominik led to Ziggler's departure.

Across the ring, Hardy eliminated Nakamura, then continued his intensifying rivalry with Elias by ending his night prematurely.

SmackDown's Gable and Dominik teamed up to battle Raw's Hardy and Miz.

Gable eliminated Hardy with a clothesline while Miz countered a 619 attempt by Dominik with a big boot to the face. Dominik appeared to have eliminated Miz, only to endure a trio of suplexes by Gable. Dominik recovered and eliminated Gable, only for Miz to slide into the ring and send the rookie over the top for the win.

Result

Miz won the battle royal

Grade

C-

Analysis

Battle royals are at their worst when guys are wandering aimlessly, punching and kicking, then occasionally pairing off with another Superstar en route to their inevitable elimination. There was a lot of that going on here, as there was no story to speak of.

Sure, Miz staved off elimination in sneaky fashion to win the match but beyond that, this was just a bunch of bodies doing things with no rhyme or reason.

And worst of all, no one is really better off for having competed here, their stars not enhanced or strengthened in any measurable way.