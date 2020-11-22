Heisman Watch 2020: Latest Race Odds and Predictions

0 of 4

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Kyle Trask has been the most consistent college football quarterback in 2020.

Week 12's performance against the Vanderbilt Commodores marked the first time this season in which Trask did not throw four touchdowns in a game.

Trask was still involved on three scoring plays to reinforce his Heisman Trophy candidacy. His numbers and Florida's position in the rankings have him slightly ahead of Justin Fields on the odds chart.

Fields had an opportunity to clear Trask and Mac Jones with a dominant performance against the Indiana Hoosiers. The Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback struggled at the start with turnovers and failed to create a massive gap between himself and Trask.

Trask, Fields and Jones are viewed as the three most likely Heisman winners going into the final weekend of November.

Trevor Lawrence is still in the mix, but he is further down the Heisman shortlists right now because he has not played in a month.