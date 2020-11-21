Penn State Football Falls to 0-5 for 1st Time in Program History After Iowa Loss

Barry Reeger/Associated Press

Penn State entered the 2020 college football season as the No. 8 team in the Associated Press poll, but the Nittany Lions have now registered the first 0-5 start in program history after falling at home to the Iowa Hawkeyes, 41-21 on Saturday.

Per Brett McMurphy of Stadium, PSU is also guaranteed its first losing season since 2004, when the team went 4-7. The Nittany Lions' best possible result this year is 3-5 with three regular-season games remaining.

Penn State's 15-season streak of winning records was the fourth-longest current run in Division I FBS, per McMurphy.

