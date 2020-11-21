    Penn State Football Falls to 0-5 for 1st Time in Program History After Iowa Loss

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorNovember 22, 2020

    Penn State head coach James Franklin walks the sideline during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game against Iowa in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
    Barry Reeger/Associated Press

    Penn State entered the 2020 college football season as the No. 8 team in the Associated Press poll, but the Nittany Lions have now registered the first 0-5 start in program history after falling at home to the Iowa Hawkeyes, 41-21 on Saturday. 

    Per Brett McMurphy of Stadium, PSU is also guaranteed its first losing season since 2004, when the team went 4-7. The Nittany Lions' best possible result this year is 3-5 with three regular-season games remaining. 

    Penn State's 15-season streak of winning records was the fourth-longest current run in Division I FBS, per McMurphy.

                 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

