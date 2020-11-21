Alabama's DeVonta Smith Sets SEC Record for Most Career TDs by a WR

L.G. Patterson/Associated Press

Nick Saban's tenure at Alabama has reached the point where his current superstars are breaking records set by his former superstars.

As the Crimson Tide routed Kentucky, 63-3, wideout DeVonta Smith set the SEC all-time record for receiver touchdowns with his 33rd on Saturday.

The mark edges him past former Florida Gator Chris Doering and Alabama star Amari Cooper.

Smith finished the day with nine catches for 144 yards and two scores—the first breaking the record and the second, with less than two minutes to go in the third quarter, tightening Smith's grip on SEC history.

After tallying 14 touchdowns in 2019 as a junior, Smith has 11 total scores already this season with two games left on the schedule before the postseason.

While both Smith and Doering needed four years to reach the 30-touchdown mark in their college careers, Cooper was able to tie the record with 31 scores in three seasons before he left for the NFL. The current Dallas Cowboys star was selected No. 4 overall by the then-Oakland Raiders in 2015. Cooper has since earned four Pro Bowl nods in six years in the NFL.

A similar fate could await Smith.

The Louisiana native is currently projected as a first-round pick with B/R's Matt Miller mocking him to the Cleveland Browns at No. 20 overall:

"DeVonta Smith has some of the best hands in college football and plays much bigger than his 6'1" frame while being a dynamic and smooth route-runner with excellent timing and vision in his route tree. Smith is the type of possession receiver the Browns need for Baker Mayfield on underneath and intermediate routes, as he has the catch radius to extend Mayfield's accuracy and enough speed to be a big-play weapon after the catch."

Whatever happens in the NFL, Smith's legacy is secure in the SEC.