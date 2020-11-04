2021 NFL Mock Draft: Matt Miller's Post-Trade Deadline Predictions

0 of 32

Ken Ruinard/Associated Press

The NFL draft process is usually in full swing by this time of year, but like so many other things in 2020, it's been a different kind of year for scouts and evaluators.

The delay of the Big Ten and Pac-12 to start their seasons has evaluators who traditionally cover those regions playing catch-up and prioritizing school visits for top players in a season that's been nearly cut in half for the power conferences. Add in strict protocols at each college with school visits—some being shut down completely—and scouts are doing more telework than ever while trying to learn the ins and outs of the 2021 draft class.

As one NFL general manager told me, this year's draft class will more than ever before be about the tape.

You won't have area scouts wooed by a school visit or convinced by a coach to fall for a player. Prospects will be evaluated on what they put on the tape and how they do in individual interviews and workouts with teams. There will be fewer fillers used when scouting this year. Who is the player and who is the person are the only questions scouts have time to ask, so the line on a player will be decided with less debate than before.

This should excite fans in a year with five viable first-round talents at quarterback, a very good group of offensive tackles and another all-star wide receiver corps heading into the NFL. It's a great year to need a boost offensively, but not so great on the defensive side of the ball. Which means we'll see an early run on quarterbacks as teams position to grab them before they come off the board.

The 2021 draft class is headlined by Trevor Lawrence, and for good reason, but it's not just about the Clemson quarterback. There's depth to this class that fans of teams scattered throughout the first round can be excited about.