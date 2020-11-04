2021 NFL Mock Draft: Matt Miller's Post-Trade Deadline PredictionsNovember 4, 2020
2021 NFL Mock Draft: Matt Miller's Post-Trade Deadline Predictions
The NFL draft process is usually in full swing by this time of year, but like so many other things in 2020, it's been a different kind of year for scouts and evaluators.
The delay of the Big Ten and Pac-12 to start their seasons has evaluators who traditionally cover those regions playing catch-up and prioritizing school visits for top players in a season that's been nearly cut in half for the power conferences. Add in strict protocols at each college with school visits—some being shut down completely—and scouts are doing more telework than ever while trying to learn the ins and outs of the 2021 draft class.
As one NFL general manager told me, this year's draft class will more than ever before be about the tape.
You won't have area scouts wooed by a school visit or convinced by a coach to fall for a player. Prospects will be evaluated on what they put on the tape and how they do in individual interviews and workouts with teams. There will be fewer fillers used when scouting this year. Who is the player and who is the person are the only questions scouts have time to ask, so the line on a player will be decided with less debate than before.
This should excite fans in a year with five viable first-round talents at quarterback, a very good group of offensive tackles and another all-star wide receiver corps heading into the NFL. It's a great year to need a boost offensively, but not so great on the defensive side of the ball. Which means we'll see an early run on quarterbacks as teams position to grab them before they come off the board.
The 2021 draft class is headlined by Trevor Lawrence, and for good reason, but it's not just about the Clemson quarterback. There's depth to this class that fans of teams scattered throughout the first round can be excited about.
1. New York Jets — QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson
No matter who has the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, Trevor Lawrence will be the selection. And at this point it doesn’t matter if he takes another snap as the starting quarterback for the Clemson Tigers. Lawrence is that good, and he’s that revered by NFL evaluators.
What makes Lawrence so special? Everything.
He has an NFL body at 6'6" and a lean 220 pounds that could bulk up over time. He has an arm that will reach every level of an NFL field, the athleticism to move around and out of the pocket, and the vision and touch to tear apart coverages.
The 2021 quarterback class is very good, and Lawrence is the best of those. For the New York Jets—a team that can’t feel great about the future of Sam Darnold after three seasons—Lawrence is a no-brainer.
2. New York Giants — OT Penei Sewell, Oregon
Will the New York Giants give up on Daniel Jones or will they attempt to build around him? That’s a question we can only speculate about, but after one-and-a-half inconsistent seasons of play from the 2019 first-rounder, there at least has to be a conversation about whether the team should start over.
If the Giants opt to give Jones another year, the best thing they can do is look to upgrade the offensive line with an elite left tackle prospect in Penei Sewell. One of the most athletic tackle prospects of the last decade, Sewell also has the strength in his game to dominate in space and the run game.
The Giants need more than just a left tackle, but this allows the team to move Andrew Thomas to the right side, where most evaluators liked him coming out of Georgia, and places a legitimate franchise left tackle prospect on Jones’ blindside.
For a quarterback with fumbling issues, this is the best possible way to reduce his number of turnovers.
3. Jacksonville Jaguars — QB Justin Fields, Ohio State
There was a time this season when you had to qualify that if Gardner Minshew II played well enough, the Jacksonville Jaguars wouldn't be selecting a quarterback with a top pick. Unfortunately, Minshew has not played well enough through eight weeks to have a mandate as the future quarterback of the Jaguars.
Ohio State's Justin Fields is the type of accurate, athletic quarterback teams will be lining up for the chance to draft early in Round 1.
In a small sample size that is the 2020 season, he's shown improved mobility, having recovered from a late-season knee injury that slowed him in 2019. But he's also shown a more decisive passing style that transcends the Ohio State scheme many evaluators dismiss as being too quarterback-friendly.
Fields is a legitimate franchise quarterback, and the Jaguars could pair him with a cast of young wide receivers that can be boosted with a second pick in Round 1 in a very deep class.
4. Miami (from Houston) — WR Ja'Marr Chase, LSU
The Dolphins are giving rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa a half-season audition as the quarterback of the future, and following his impressive Week 8 win over the Los Angeles Rams, they should be excited about using their bounty of draft picks to build around the former Alabama quarterback.
Step one will be giving Tua a legitimate WR1. DeVante Parker is a good receiver, but the best move a front office can make is to pair its young quarterback with a receiver he can mature with. LSU's Ja'Marr Chase isn't playing this season after opting out, but his award-winning breakout 2019 season was one of the best a receiver has had in college football this century.
Chase isn't the biggest (6'1", 208 lbs), but he's physical, fast and explosive. With Tua's excellence as a timing-based passer, Chase would be set up for a gigantic early impact.
5. Dallas Cowboys — CB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama
Owning the No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft has to be a shock to the Dallas Cowboys, but it's a position they'll take as the roster isn't as bad as the team's record. Drafting in this spot not only allows the Cowboys the opportunity to draft a premier prospect, but in a year with a very exciting quarterback class, it could allow them to trade out of the pick and accumulate more draft capital.
Without predicting trades, I expect the Cowboys to take this opportunity to address the secondary and steal one of the nation's elite prospects in Alabama's Patrick Surtain II. At 6'2" and 203 pounds, Surtain is NFL-ready. He also has the bloodlines as the son of the former star of the same name who played 11 seasons and was a three-time Pro Bowler.
The Cowboys could look at offensive line upgrades here, but with Sewell off the board, there isn't a great value. Micah Parsons is intriguing, but the team has invested plenty of cap space and draft picks at the linebacker position. If the Cowboys keep the pick, Surtain is the best value and position of need.
6. Atlanta Falcons — Edge Gregory Rousseau, Miami
Could the Atlanta Falcons hit the reset button and draft an heir to the quarterback position with Matt Ryan turning 36 in May?
Yes, without a doubt. Will they?
That's less likely given the messaging from league insiders who claim to know the thinking of team owner Arthur Blank and president Rich McKay. Of course, that could change once the team hires a new general manager and head coach, but for now the long-term plan in Atlanta is to use the draft to supplement the roster instead of rebuilding it.
Failed experiments to address the pass rush have left the Falcons with a need at edge-rusher. Miami's Gregory Rousseau, an opt-out player this season, is a mixture of athletic potential and immediate production the team should fall in love with.
Rousseau dominated during the 2019 season at Miami, where he accumulated 15.5 sacks and was ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year as a redshirt freshman. At 6'7" and 265 pounds, he has a rare frame for a young player and a ton of upside that should make him a top-10 pick lock.
7. Washington — QB Trey Lance, North Dakota State
The Dwayne Haskins Jr. experiment is over in Washington, and new head coach Ron Rivera will have a chance to choose his own quarterback in the 2021 draft. With Lawrence and Fields off the board, the team will have Trey Lance on the board and should be very excited about a quarterback with arguably the most potential of any in the class.
Lance, whose NDSU Bison played just one game this season, dominated in 2019 as a redshirt freshman, totaling 42 touchdowns (28 passing) and no interceptions. He's athletic, has NFL arm talent and is a big-time playmaker. And while Lance does need time to acclimate to the speed of a pro game, the system he's coming from in college did prepare him well for the NFL and should allow him to play sooner than later—especially if his offensive system is catered to his strengths as a runner and on-the-move thrower.
Washington has a number of needs to fill this offseason, but it all starts with getting the right quarterback in place. Lance is the best of those available.
8. Los Angeles Chargers — CB Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech
The Los Angeles Chargers have their franchise quarterback in Justin Herbert and a solid roster around him, but with a top-10 draft selection, they must consider prioritizing positions like offensive line and cornerback for which premium prospects fly off the board early.
There is not a left tackle prospect ranked higher than cornerback Caleb Farley. And with the team trading away Desmond King at the deadline and needing to get younger at the position overall, it's a mixture of value and need that fits perfectly at No. 8 overall.
Farley, who opted out this season due to COVID-19 concerns, is a menacing playmaker at cornerback with the size (6'2", 207 lbs) and ball-hawking ability to be a Stephon Gilmore-type prospect. And with general manager Tom Telesco showing a penchant for waiting to draft offensive linemen and the team set at wide receiver, this is by far the biggest need on the roster for 2021 and beyond.
9. New England Patriots — QB Zach Wilson, BYU
The New England Patriots are, for the second time in nearly 30 years, faced with uncertainty at the quarterback position and will be tasked with using a top-10 draft pick to secure their quarterback of the future. Barring a major slide to end the season, they won't be in position to draft the top prospects at the position, though, and will instead likely be the team to start the second run on quarterbacks.
With Lawrence, Fields and Lance off the board, the Patriots must decide between the athletic, playmaking style of Zach Wilson or the big arm and deep throwing of Mac Jones or even the pro-style distributing ways of Kyle Trask. And no one knows what the team's new type at quarterback is, exactly.
There were rumors in 2018 that the Patriots loved Baker Mayfield, which would tend to point toward Wilson as the most likely fit for the offense. He's a smaller quarterback, listed at 6'3" and 209 pounds, but a smooth passer with the tenacity to take downfield shots and the mobility to scramble and make plays with his feet.
He's also a three-year starter with tons of experience and tape the Patriots can evaluate to get a feel for his ability. That could tip his hand over Jones—a starter for just one full season—and Trask in an offense that values football IQ and mental reps.
10. Minnesota Vikings — OT Alex Leatherwood, Alabama
Fans in Minneapolis might want a quarterback here, but the reality is that Kirk Cousins' contract assures he's the quarterback of the Vikings for the time being. Instead, look for the front office (even if there's a new one in place) to attempt to fix a roster that has many bright spots, such as Dalvin Cook and Justin Jefferson, but badly needs an upgrade on the offensive line.
Alabama's Alex Leatherwood has excelled playing all over the Crimson Tide offensive line during his three years as a starter, but the 6'6", 317-pounder projects best at tackle for the NFL. The Vikings have a promising right tackle in Brian O'Neill and drafted Ezra Cleveland as a project in the second round this year, but this gives them flexibility.
Leatherwood does project at tackle, but he's dominated at right guard for Alabama and could be an All-Pro-caliber prospect there if Cleveland pans out at left tackle. And if Cleveland doesn't develop, the Vikings have their man in Leatherwood, who is one of the cleanest prospects in the entire 2021 class.
11. Cincinnati Bengals — OT Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame
Joe Burrow has been amazing for the Bengals, but he's also running for his life most weeks behind a patchwork offensive line that desperately needs help. The cavalry is on the way with the No. 11 overall pick Liam Eichenberg available.
The 6'6", 300-pound graduate senior has been one of the nation's best left tackles since entering the Notre Dame starting lineup in 2018, including not surrendering a single sack in 2019.
Eichenberg is technically savvy while having the experience, mobility and athleticism to project as a high-level NFL left tackle. He's also pro-ready coming out of the Notre Dame offensive system and will be ready to immediately help in keeping Burrow's jersey clean.
12. Carolina Panthers — CB Shaun Wade, Ohio State
The Carolina Panthers could go many directions, but one area for head coach Matt Rhule to address early in his second offseason will be the secondary. They have solid building blocks in Donte Jackson and hybrid player Jeremy Chinn, but they need more in coverage to compete in the loaded NFC South.
Ohio State's Shaun Wade has been a projected first-rounder for plenty of time, and his return to Columbus for a final season has the potential to boost his stock even higher if he continues to shut down outside receivers the way he did inside routes over the last two seasons.
Wade has all the tools to be an NFL starter. If he lives up to his potential this season, he could push against Surtain and Farley as the top overall cornerback in the 2021 class.
13. Detroit Lions — LB Micah Parsons, Penn State
Micah Parsons has no business still being on the board at pick No. 13 overall, but the way the draft order sets up and with so many teams prioritizing quarterbacks early, one of the draft's best players is still available for team with a desperate need at linebacker.
Parsons is a top-five player with a skill set that enables him to be a dynamic middle-of-the-field defender but also an adept rusher off the edge. His best football is still ahead of him, and thanks to his combination of power and athleticism, he could be a three-down threat in the NFL as a stack linebacker or even as an edge-rusher if a team wanted to utilize him there.
It remains to be seen who will be coaching in Detroit next season, but whoever is calling the shots could do much worse than plugging the gap in the middle with Parsons.
14. Denver Broncos — OT Rashawn Slater, Northwestern
The pieces are there in Denver with quarterback Drew Lock and a stable of amazing wide receivers. Now it's on John Elway to build out an offensive line that can keep Lock upright and give him time to distribute the ball to the team's weapons.
Northwestern left tackle Rashawn Slater will be an interesting evaluation. His tape shows an NFL offensive tackle prospect with the technique and power to play on the left side and handle pro pass-rushers, but teams are already skeptical of his measurements at a listed 6'3".
If you get past what might be shorter arm length and focus on the actual game play, Slater looks like the type of tackle prospect who could clean up an offensive line and become a quarterback's best friend. One lucky team will undoubtedly overlook the measurement and land a steal in Round 1 with Slater as its next left tackle.
15. San Francisco 49ers — QB Kyle Trask, Florida
Jimmy Garoppolo isn't the answer. He can't stay healthy and he can't stop turning the ball over. The daydream of 49ers fans that he would develop into some kind of Matt Ryan has to end. With Garoppolo out with a high ankle sprain, the silver lining is that the 49ers could actually lose enough games to get into the quarterback conversation in Round 1.
Florida's Kyle Trask might not seem like a super exciting option, but consider what Kyle Shanahan wants in a quarterback and you quickly see that he would be a potential upgrade over the conservative, cautious Garoppolo.
Trask is big (6'5", 240 lbs) with an arm that will reach every level of the field. He's also athletic enough to show mobility inside and outside the pocket to extend plays and keep passing windows open. And most importantly, he can actually throw deep down the field.
If Matt Ryan is the ideal quarterback for Shanahan's offense, Trask is the prospect the 49ers should fall in love with if they are selecting in the middle of Round 1.
16. Miami Dolphins — Edge Joseph Ossai, Texas
The best player in the Big 12 plays at Texas and he plays on defense. First-year "Jack" rusher Joseph Ossai is terrorizing opposing offenses with his speed, arm length and power off the edge while keeping Texas in games and outright winning last week's upset of No. 6 Oklahoma State for the Longhorns.
Ossai is NFL-built at 6'4" and 253 pounds and has shown in his first year as a primary pass-rusher that he has the goods to get to the quarterback and make big plays. Already this season he has four sacks and 46 tackles while being the No. 1 threat on the Texas defense that every offensive line is trying to stop.
The beauty of Ossai is that he's still improving as he learns the position. He'll bring a work ethic, motor and intensity to the edge that reflect the type of mentality the Miami Dolphins have loved from prospects.
17. Las Vegas Raiders — DL Jordan Davis, Georgia
The first interior defensive lineman to come off the board goes to a perfect home, as the Las Vegas Raiders fill their biggest need and land the draft’s best player at the position.
Davis, a junior nose tackle who runs the Georgia defensive line, would answer the call to tie up the middle of the field and free the Raiders’ outside pass-rushers to get into the backfield and make splash plays. Davis also helps in a division with very good, young quarterbacks who tend to be at their best when they can step up in the pocket.
The Raiders have a strong nucleus. Now it’s time to plug holes, and Davis does that.
18. Chicago Bears — QB Mac Jones, Alabama
Mitchell Trubisky? Nope.
Nick Foles? Also no.
The Chicago Bears must give head coach Matt Nagy a chance to draft his own quarterback after the team swung big and missed big in the 2017 draft and again in the offseason. Unfortunately, the Bears are expected to win too many games to be a player for the elite quarterback prospects but could still land one of college football’s best breakout players in Mac Jones.
After replacing an injured Tua Tagovailoa last year, Jones showed remarkable improvement over the course of the season and has picked up where he left off this year with awesome downfield throwing, pocket awareness and the ability to process what the defense is doing. Jones is more than an Alabama game-manager and is the type of total-field quarterback with arm strength and accuracy to all levels the Bears so badly need.
19. Philadelphia Eagles — WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
You can be excited about Travis Fulgham and also recognize that the Philadelphia Eagles desperately need more at the wide receiver position—and that’s even after spending early-round picks on J.J. Arcega-Whiteside in 2019 and Jalen Reagor in 2020.
With Jaylen Waddle on the board at No. 19 overall, the Eagles have to swoop in and make him the selection. Waddle is one of the most explosive and exciting prospects in the 2021 draft class. And for Philadelphia, a big-play wide receiver with game-changing speed is a huge need.
Waddle suffered a season-ending ankle injury, but that shouldn’t stop teams from taking him in the first round. He is a complete receiver with that home run potential, which has to be exciting to anyone tired of seeing Greg Ward and Fulgham as the team’s best outside passing game options.
20. Cleveland Browns — WR DeVonta Smith, Alabama
How long will Odell Beckham Jr. be on the Cleveland Browns?
Many league insiders believe that had Beckham not suffered an injury before the trade deadline, he could have been moved this year. With Beckham and Jarvis Landry both failing to live up to expectations in Cleveland—and the offense arguably being better without Beckham taking a huge part of the target share—it could be time to look for replacements in the draft.
DeVonta Smith has some of the best hands in college football and plays much bigger than his 6'1" frame while being a dynamic and smooth route-runner with excellent timing and vision in his route tree. Smith is the type of possession receiver the Browns need for Baker Mayfield on underneath and intermediate routes, as he has the catch radius to extend Mayfield's accuracy and enough speed to be a big-play weapon after the catch.
The bigger surprise might be that Smith is available this late in the draft, but much like in 2020 when Jerry Jeudy and CeeDee Lamb fell in Round 1, he could be a surprise faller.
21. Jacksonville (from LA Rams) — OT Dillon Radunz, North Dakota State
The Jaguars drafted their quarterback of the future with the No. 3 overall pick and now give him a big-time blocker to shore up an offensive line that has been a weak point this season. And with Cam Robinson set to hit free agency, it’s the perfect time to draft a left tackle.
Dillon Radunz will get knocked for his level of competition at North Dakota State, but many NFL evaluators believe he has the tools to be a potential top-10 pick if he shows up at the Senior Bowl and dominates as expected. Radunz will never wow athletically like other top tackle prospects, but his technique and toughness are exactly what scouts love and are why he has a chance to be the second tackle drafted or at worst a late first-rounder.
If the Jaguars can walk away from the 2021 first round with a quarterback and left tackle, fans have to be excited for what’s coming next.
22. Indianapolis Colts — Edge Carlos Basham Jr., Wake Forest
A quarterback of the future would be enticing to the Indianapolis Colts, but no quarterback is on the board that fits the value of the pick. Instead, general manager Chris Ballard looks to his defensive line and sees the potential to build a unit that can rival those in Washington and San Francisco.
Wake Forest defensive end Carlos Basham Jr. is a perfect scheme fit for the Colts with his 6'5" and 285-pound frame. He's a power rusher who can play with his hand in the dirt but has the juice to get around the edge and impact the passing game with burst and speed out of the gate.
The Colts could look at offensive tackles here in a very deep class, but the prospect of making the defensive line a truly elite unit is too tempting to pass up with Basham available.
23. Arizona Cardinals — OT Spencer Brown, Northern Iowa
Kliff Kingsbury’s offense is on fire with Kyler Murray at quarterback and a very strong corps of wide receivers, but the offensive line is still a weakness. That can be addressed at the end of Round 1 with Spencer Brown still on the board.
A small-schooler, Brown is a smooth athlete who projects easily to the NFL’s left side with his mobility and lateral quickness. He’s training five days a week with former NFL All-Pro Joe Staley, and that’s a comparison NFL scouts will likely see once they start breaking down what Brown can be in the pros.
The Senior Bowl will be huge for Brown’s stock, but the arrow is pointing way up on his potential.
24. Baltimore Ravens — Edge Kwity Paye, Michigan
It's very tempting to give the Baltimore Ravens a big-bodied wide receiver with this selection, but general manager Eric DeCosta is not the type of evaluator to break his draft strategy for a need—especially at a position like receiver where there is very good draft depth.
Instead, the Ravens will do what they almost always do and make a value selection at a premium position. That's what Michigan edge defender Kwity Paye is at this stage of the draft, and he happens to come at a position of need as the Ravens face the potential exit of Matt Judon this offseason.
Paye has been asked to play all over the Michigan front and has experience as an inside and outside rusher. In Baltimore, he'll be a hand-in-the-dirt defensive end and sometimes an outside linebacker who uses his power and burst to wreck the backfield.
25. Green Bay Packers — WR Sage Surratt, Wake Forest
A wide receiver in the first round for the Packers?! Yes, the noise has reached Green Bay's front office, and a wide receiver will likely be drafted for Aaron Rodgers/Jordan Love to open up an offense that too often this year has been plagued by a lack of weapons.
It's always possible the Packers continue to ignore conventional wisdom and instead draft another swing lineman with this pick, but general manager Brian Gutekunst has to hear the criticisms from his fanbase and see the lack of explosive plays his offense produces.
A strong run game can be wanted, but this is a passing league, and drafting Sage Surratt, a specialist on 50-50 balls, would give Rodgers (or Love) a young receiver to make plays down the field.
26. Tennessee Titans — IOL Trey Smith, Tennessee
The power running game continues in Tennessee with a draft pick who bolsters the middle of the offensive line, as the Titans tap into the local talent to get Trey Smith.
Smith, who was once a 5-star offensive tackle recruit, is now one of the most powerful and athletic guards in college football. His ability to get upfield and move defenders is special, and as long as Smith’s former issues with blood clots don’t pop up when medicals are done, he could be seen as a top-tier interior offensive line prospect and a potential top-12 pick.
For the Titans, Smith isn’t the biggest need, but the value is too good, and the potential to make the already strong offensive line better is something they can’t overlook.
27. New Orleans Saints — WR Rashod Bateman, Minnesota
Will Michael Thomas be on the Saints roster next season? It’s a fair question given the weirdness of the season so far. Whether last year’s receiving leader returns, the Saints must consider addressing the depth at the position in Round 1.
Bateman is a master at breaking routes and excels at positioning himself inside defenders to be a quarterback’s best friend. Bateman has also shown in the Big Ten that he can beat NFL-caliber cornerbacks to space and win after the catch.
Even if it’s not Drew Brees throwing passes in 2021 for the Saints, whoever is quarterbacking in New Orleans will love this receiver corps.
28. Buffalo Bills — LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame
An athletic linebacker might not seem like a huge need in Buffalo, but for a team playing more two-linebacker sets, a coverage defender who can run sideline to sideline and match up against running backs and tight ends and be Tremaine Edmunds' running mate should be ideal.
That’s Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.
The Notre Dame linebacker is excellent in coverage thanks to his athleticism and awareness in space, which matches up perfectly with what the Bills have up front in their defensive scheme. He's also a legit first-round prospect with a very high ceiling to become an elite three-down defender.
29. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Edge Patrick Jones II, Pittsburgh
The edge-rusher run at the end of the first round is officially here, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers get involved as they look to bolster a defensive line that has quietly been the strength of the team in 2020.
Patrick Jones II is a 6'5", 264-pound menace off the edge with the first-step quickness and length to disrupt offensive tackles and beat blockers to the corner. Once there he's shown the pass-rushing plan and tools to throw off the hands of blockers and close to the quarterback.
Jones, in Tampa with the defense Jason Licht and Todd Bowles have built, would be a terror for NFC South quarterbacks.
30. Kansas City Chiefs — TE Pat Freiermuth, Penn State
A tight end for Kansas City? It might seem weird until you remember that general manager Brett Veach will never pass up an opportunity to give quarterback Patrick Mahomes more weapons. With Pat Freiermuth a good value here—and with Travis Kelce not getting any younger—it's actually a brilliant move.
The Chiefs offense is electric, but it struggles at times in the red zone because it has smaller, speedy wide receivers. Adding an athletic tight end nicknamed Baby Gronk would open up the offense in the red zone and everywhere else. It's a "too good to be true" scenario that Chiefs fans may not love on paper but would lead to even more efficient offense.
31. NY Jets (from Seattle) — WR Rondale Moore, Purdue
A franchise quarterback has arrived via the No. 1 overall pick in Trevor Lawrence, and now the Jets grab a legitimate run-after-catch weapon at wide receiver in Purdue’s Rondale Moore.
Moore has been one of the most electric players in college football when healthy, but he was banged up in 2019 and has yet to play in 2020. That could cause a small slip on draft boards unless he finds his way back to the field soon. But when active, Moore’s ability to score in all phases of the game is among the most impressive things you’ll see on a college football Saturday.
A weapon who can take it to the house from anywhere on the field is something the Jets do not have and would pair great with 2020 second-rounder Denzel Mims to open up the offense.
32. Pittsburgh Steelers — WR Chris Olave, Ohio State
JuJu Smith-Schuster is set to hit free agency after the season, and even if he were to return, the Pittsburgh Steelers have shown a tendency to draft receivers before they need them. Chris Olave isn't the speediest receiver, but he excels at the catch point and is a route-running star who dominates when asked to position himself against cornerbacks.
The Steelers have a future decision to make at quarterback with Ben Roethlisberger aging, but there are no quarterbacks worth picking here, and the team's options may be limited to trading for Sam Darnold or Dwayne Haskins Jr. this offseason.