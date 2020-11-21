Johnathan Abram Among Raiders Reportedly Activated from Reserve/COVID-19 List

Peter Joneleit/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders have activated most of the players who were on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Per the team's official transaction page, Johnathan Abram is among seven players activated to the 53-man roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Others include Maliek Collins, Johnathan Hankins, Isaiah Johnson, Arden Key and Kendal Vickers. David Irving, who has been on the practice squad/COVID-19 list, will also be activated and promoted to the main roster.

Per ESPN's Paul Gutierrez, all of those players will be eligible to play against the Chiefs after testing negative for COVID-19 throughout the week.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Saturday morning that the Raiders had no new positives in their latest round of testing and the seven players activated off the list will "be good" to play if those results remain the same tomorrow.

Safety LaMarcus Joyner, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list alongside Clelin Ferrell on Tuesday, was activated Friday.

The Raiders (6-3) are hosting the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium this week. Las Vegas won the first meeting between these two teams 40-32 in Week 5 on Oct. 11.