NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Russell Westbrook, John Wall and More

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

As NBA free agency continues to unfold, it's important not to underestimate the impact the trade market can have on the proceedings. In a market that is relatively devoid of big-name talent—aside from Anthony Davis, who is largely expected to re-sign with the Los Angeles Lakers—many franchises will likely view the trading block as a superior option.

Trades were the centerpiece of last year's offseason, with Davis being dealt to the Lakers and Paul George being traded to the Los Angeles Clippers. While we haven't seen any deals of that magnitude yet this offseason, a couple of notable trades have been struck.

The Lakers made a deal early in the week to acquire Dennis Shroder early in the trade window, while the Phoenix Suns acquired Chris Paul from the Oklahoma City Thunder. It's highly unlikely that more significant deals won't materialize in the coming days and weeks.

Here, we'll dig into some of the latest NBA trade buzz with free agency now in Day 2.