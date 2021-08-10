Lions Rumors: D'Andre Swift Nursing Groin Injury, Limited at Training Camp

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift has reportedly been limited throughout the opening stages of training camp because of a groin injury.

According to MLive.com's Kyle Meinke, the second-year back has been in pads "almost every day" but has rarely participated in seven-on-seven or 11-on-11 drills because of a sore groin.

Drafted No. 35 overall by the Lions in 2020, Swift emerged as their go-to running back even though he only started four games behind Adrian Peterson.

Swift missed three games last season after suffering a concussion in the week leading up to Detroit's matchup against the Carolina Panthers on Nov. 22.

When Swift was healthy, he was the running back that Detroit has been trying to find for years. The Georgia alum averaged 4.6 yards per carry, led the team with 10 total touchdowns and finished second with 878 yards from scrimmage.

The Lions proceeded to add Jamaal Williams, the former Green Bay Packers running back, in free agency.

Head coach Dan Campbell has said he hopes to use Swift and Williams as a one-two punch similar to how the New Orleans Saints previously deployed Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara.

"I have been fortunate to be around some good ones,” Campbell told reporters in June. "The place I just came from, obviously with AK, and to have Mark Ingram when I first got there—Mark was a stud, still is a stud, by the way—that's my vision of this one-two punch (in Detroit). To have what we had after we left with (Latavius) Murray as well. Murray was that guy for us, and that's how I see Jamaal Williams for us, for Detroit."