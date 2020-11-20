LaMelo Ball on LaVar Playing Michael Jordan 1-on-1: We Know How It Would End

Steve Reed/Associated Press

Three years after LaVar Ball said he would beat Michael Jordan in a game of one-on-one, LaMelo Ball suddenly finds himself trapped between a rock and a hard place.

Ball, who was drafted by Jordan's Charlotte Hornets with the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NBA draft on Wednesday, was asked who would win a game between his dad and his new boss. The rookie said he didn't think it would actually happen, but gave a pragmatic response nonetheless.

"And I think we know how it would turn out, to be honest," Ball told reporters during his introductory press conference on Friday.

"Well, I mean it is my pops and my boss, so I'm on both sides now," Ball said when asked to elaborate.

When LaVar Ball was on his worldwide media tour three years ago, he decided to make Jordan the target of one of his wild claims.

“Back in my heyday, I would kill Michael Jordan one-on-one," Ball told Josh Peter of USA Today in March 2017.

Jordan was made aware of Ball's comments and offered a reply while speaking at Flight School Camp five months later.

"You got to understand the source. I think he played college, maybe? He averaged 2.2 points a game. Really? It doesn't deserve a response, but I'mma give it to you because you asked the question," Jordan said, via Ryne Nelson of Slam Online. "I don't think he could beat me if I was one-legged."

Three years after their media war of words, Jordan and the Ball family should now be on the same page because LaMelo's development will be crucial to the future success of the Hornets.