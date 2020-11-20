Cardinals' Kyler Murray Requests Trademark for 'Hail Murray' and 'Murray Magic'

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

One week after making the most-talked-about throw of the 2020 regular season, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is looking to capitalize on the marketing possibilities.

Per Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic, Murray and his representatives have filed trademark requests for "Hail Murray" and "Murray Magic" for the purpose of selling "hats, visors, caps, shirts, shorts, hoodies and other types of clothing."



Trademark lawyer Josh Gerben told McManaman that "in all likelihood" Murray will be granted the trademarks.

"And the reason for that is that if a trademark references a living individual, then that living individual has to consent to the registration for whoever is trying to register it," Gerben said. "So, it does protect folks like Kyler."

Murray's 43-yard touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins with one second remaining gave the Cardinals a 32-30 win over the Buffalo Bills on Nov. 15. The play sparked immediate reaction on social media, with the play being dubbed "Hail Murray."

CBS announcer Ian Eagle used the phrase "Murray magic" to describe the throw and catch.

One year after being drafted No. 1 overall by the Cardinals, Murray has become a breakout superstar this season. The 23-year-old has led the team to a 6-4 record with 2,944 passing yards, 619 rushing yards and 29 total touchdowns.