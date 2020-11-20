Nets' Sean Marks Doesn't Feel Urgency to Add Star amid James Harden Rumors

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Brooklyn Nets might be trying to win an NBA title in 2021, but general manager Sean Marks won't move heaven and earth to acquire James Harden from the Houston Rockets.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday that Harden turned down a two-year, $103 million extension from the Rockets and "made it clear to ownership that he's singularly focused on a trade to the Brooklyn Nets."

Marks addressed the situation Friday.

"All you can do is prepare yourself to put the best possible roster forward," he told reporters. "... We just have to be flexible for everything that happens and put the best roster forward."

Marks also spoke to how rumors about the Nets' pursuing a third All-Star could have a deleterious effect on the team while expressing satisfaction with the current squad:

Harden may want to land with the Nets, but he can't act unilaterally to facilitate a trade.

According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, Houston is "willing to get uncomfortable" regarding Harden and Russell Westbrook's reported wishes to leave the team.

That could be posturing on the Rockets' part to drive up the price tags for both stars. The Cleveland Cavaliers were similarly resolute about Kyrie Irving in the summer of 2017 before sending him to the Boston Celtics.

The big question with the Nets is whether they can—or even should—get something done without having to involve a third team.

Brooklyn can throw plenty of draft picks the Rockets' way, but that almost certainly won't be enough. Guard Jrue Holiday netted the New Orleans Pelicans three first-rounders, two players and two pick swaps from the Milwaukee Bucks, per Wojnarowski and Andrew Lopez.

The Nets could include Caris LeVert and Jarrett Allen in a deal, but neither is the kind of talent Houston could build around for the future. As well, LeVert turned 26 in August, so he isn't an ideal fit for a franchise that would potentially be looking at a long road back to contention.

As great as Harden is, it may not be worth it for Brooklyn to sacrifice its depth and draft flexibility when it already has Irving and Kevin Durant.

Former Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni staggered Harden's and Westbrook's minutes somewhat so they weren't always on the floor together and could thus each operate as a lead playmaker and scoring option. In Brooklyn, that would be unlikely with three stars who expect to play significant roles.

If Irving and Durant are lobbying for this move behind the scenes, then Marks might feel some pressure to make it happen. Otherwise, it doesn't make much sense for the Nets.