4 Ways Jennifer Maia Can Beat Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 255

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Whenever a UFC pay-per-view nears, the B/R combat sports team comes together to map out ways an underdog can spring an upset.

It's what we do.

Our inkling that Justin Gaethje could break through against Tony Ferguson looks darn good these days, while our long-shot cases for Felicia Spencer against Amanda Nunes and Paulo Costa over Israel Adesanya don't.

This time, as Jennifer Maia challenges for a flyweight title, it's a particularly long shot.

In fact, odds posted by DraftKings suggest it would take a prodigious $1,667 bet on Valentina Shevchenko to yield a measly $100 profit if the champ retains her belt and a $100 wager on Maia to make a tidy $850 if the challenger wins.

So, if an upset occurs, it would be a big one.

As big as it gets, really.

Because Shevchenko hasn't lost to anyone not named Nunes across 10 fights inside the Octagon, putting forth ways in which Maia can snatch her jewelry is a bit of a task. But we like it that way. And since a blind squirrel does occasionally find a nut, it's her cause we'll take up.

So in the spirit of Holly Holm, Forrest Griffin and Keith Jardine—architects of three of the UFC's biggest surprises over Ronda Rousey, Shogun Rua and Chuck Liddell, respectively—we assembled a short list of ways in which the third-ranked contender might walk away in title-winning style come Saturday evening.

If you're optimistic about what many people dismiss as a lost competitive cause, click through to see if our ideas jibe with yours. And if you're riding with Team Bullet, don't say we didn't warn you.