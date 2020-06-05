3 Ways Felicia Spencer Can Beat Amanda Nunes at UFC 250

0 of 3

OK, let's address the elephant in the room.

Felicia Spencer is not only fighting the reigning UFC featherweight champion this weekend in Las Vegas, but she's also fighting a consensus pick as history's greatest female mixed martial artist.

Amanda Nunes, for those somehow uninformed, wears both hats. Oh, she's the promotion's bantamweight champion, too.

So the suggestion that Spencer will actually compete with the dual-belted "Lioness" at UFC 250, let alone beat her, is often met with cynicism, criticism and skepticism—as evidenced by a fight-week betting line at the William Hill Sports Book, where it'll take a $600 wager on Nunes just to win $100 while a $100 risk on Spencer would return a $450 profit in the event of an upset.

In fact, it seems everyone is on the Brazilian belt-holder's bandwagon. Even Spencer herself to a point.

But that doesn't mean she's conceding Saturday's main event. Far from it.

"I love it. I mean, she is great," the challenger said.

"I know people value her and I know all of her accomplishments are real. Everything that she's done is real. She's made a statement in her career and now it's my turn to make mine. So I hope people do hold her up in high regard and just make it that much sweeter when I win. That just makes it even better."

Indeed, upsets do happen in the Octagon.

And in the spirit of Holly Holm, Forrest Griffin and Keith Jardine—authors of three of the UFC's biggest surprises over Ronda Rousey, Shogun Rua and Chuck Liddell, respectively—we assembled a short list of ways in which the unheralded Canadian might put herself on that list come Sunday morning.

