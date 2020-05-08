4 Ways Justin Gaethje Can Beat Tony Ferguson at UFC 249

0 of 4

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Let's concede reality: Justin Gaethje is an underdog—albeit not a prohibitive one—for a reason.

The guy he'll meet in the reconfigured UFC 249 main event, Tony Ferguson, is on both the lightweight (No. 1) and pound-for-pound (No. 10) rankings lists and hasn't lost a fight in over eight years.

So, if you're heading to a betting window before fight time arrives Saturday night, you'd be something less than a fiscal daredevil if you went ahead and laid mad money down on the fiery Californian.

But if you think that means Gaethje can't win their interim 155-pound title match, think again.

The 31-year-old's wrestling chops rival anyone else's on the promotional roster, he's vaporized three straight foes with punches inside of a single round and has been carrying himself with the sort of confidence needed when transitioning from the cable-TV kiddie pool to the pay-per-view deep end.

Ferguson is everything they say he is, but the gap between him and Gaethje is hardly vast.

To illustrate that point, we put together a brief list with some ways and means through which the B-sider can break through and add himself to the company's belted class.

