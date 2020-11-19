Yankees' Aroldis Chapman's Suspension for Throwing at Mike Brosseau Reduced

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Yankees pitcher Aroldis Chapman had his three-game suspension for throwing at the head of Tampa Bay Rays infielder Mike Brosseau reduced to two games following a hearing on Thursday, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

Chapman's pitch during the Yankees' 5-3 victory on Sept. 1 resulted in the benches clearing, and the managers of both teams served one-game suspensions.

In September, Heyman reported that the hearing was pushed to next year do to "an issue involving the availability of witnesses," and at the time, Pete Caldera of NorthJersey.com shared comments from Yankees manager Aaron Boone that an earlier hearing left out "certain people."

Chapman's pitch toward Brosseau was the tipping point of a high-intensity game between the two AL East rivals, after Masahiro Tanaka, who started for New York, hit Tampa Bay's Joey Wendle. Rays manager Kevin Cash was suspended for his postgame comments, when he called for accountability and seemed to threaten revenge.

''It's absolutely ridiculous," Cash told reporters after the loss. "It was mishandled by the Yankees. Certainly the pitcher on the mound. It was mishandled by the umpires. Somebody has to be accountable. The last thing I'll say on it is I got a whole damn stable full of guys that throw 98 mph. Period.''

The incident took place near the end of the season, as the Yankees chased the first-place Rays. They failed to catch them, ending the season seven games back from the 40-20 Rays and concluding their campaign at 33-27. But that wouldn't be their last test against Tampa Bay.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

When the teams met again during the ALDS, they pushed it to five games, and Brosseau got the last word. With Chapman on the mound and the game tied 1-1 in the eighth inning, Brosseau homered to end a 10-pitch at-bat and score the game- and series-winning run.

The Rays went on to fall to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series, but the most electric moment of the postseason came in the poetic ending to Game 5.