Yankees Rumors: Aroldis Chapman's 3-Game Suspension Appeal Pushed to 2021

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

The appeal hearing for New York Yankees pitcher Aroldis Chapman, who was served a three-game ban for throwing over the head of Tampa Bay Rays infielder Mike Brosseau on Sept. 1, has been pushed to next year, per MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

Heyman reported that "an issue involving availability of witnesses" resulted in the delay.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

