Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. Superfight Punching Stats, Scorecards from Draw

    Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. fought each other to a draw in an eight-round exhibition bout Saturday at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

    Celebrity judges and former boxing champions Chad Dawson, Vinny Pazienza and Christy Martin made the decision. Boxing analyst Dan Rafael provided the scorecards:

    As Rafael noted, Tyson appeared to have the upper hand for nearly the entire fight. The punching stats clearly favored Tyson, for instance.

    Many others agreed that Tyson won.

    Ultimately, this match was just for fun and gave fans a chance to see two of the sport's greats fight once again.

    Jones paid tribute to late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, who called Staples Center his home arena from 1999-2016, with his boxing gloves:

    Ex-UFC champion Daniel Cormier was in disbelief that the fight was even occurring:

    Boxing legend George Foreman weighed in on the action too:

    Tyson, a former heavyweight champion, stepped into the ring in an organized setting for the first time since 2005, when he retired following the sixth round of a fight against Kevin McBride.

    Tyson went 50-6 with 44 knockouts and two no-contests during his professional career. He won his first 37 fights and held heavyweight titles from Nov. 1986 to Feb. 1990.

    Jones, who won titles in four weight classes, stepped into the ring for the first time since Feb. 2018, when he defeated Scott Sigmon via unanimous decision.

    Jones was 66-9 before Saturday with 47 knockouts. He went 49-1 in his first 50 fights, with the lone loss occurring via disqualification. Jones notably ended his career on a high note with 12 victories in his final 13 fights.

    The two fighters signed a fight deal in July. The match was initially scheduled to take place in September but was bumped to November, and the California State Athletic Commission officially sanctioned the bout.

