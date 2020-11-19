    Warriors Trade Rumors: GSW in Serious Talks to Land Kelly Oubre Jr. from Thunder

    Blake SchusterAnalyst IIINovember 19, 2020
    Phoenix Suns forward Kelly Oubre Jr. (3) plays against the Golden State Warriors during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Phoenix.
    Matt York/Associated Press

    The Golden State Warriors are in "serious talks" to acquire Kelly Oubre Jr. from the Oklahoma City Thunder following a season-ending Achilles injury to shooting guard Klay Thompson, Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported Thursday. 

    Oubre was sent to the Thunder as part of Monday's deal with the Phoenix Suns for Chris Paul.

    The Kansas product averaged 18.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists last season with the Suns before a torn meniscus in his right knee ended his season in February, leading to surgery only days later. 

    Thompson's injury occurred during a private workout in Southern California only hours before the NBA draft kicked off. 

    With the No. 2 overall pick, Golden State selected center James Wiseman from Memphis, fulfilling a long-term need in the frontcourt. 

    Oubre, meanwhile, makes plenty of sense for the Warriors this season as the 24-year-old expects to reach free agency next summer. A one-year rental could lead to a multiyear extension in the Bay Area should the deal go through and prove beneficial for both sides. 

    That could also depend on Thompson's status next season. If healthy, the guard would be two years removed from his last NBA game after rehabbing from an ACL injury that cost him all of 2019-20. 

    Golden State general manager Bob Myers told reporters Thursday that Thompson's prognosis of a full recovery is "very good", but there is no chance of him returning this season. 

    Asked about the reports of a deal for Oubre, Myers didn't reject the notion but instead suggested the team has options moving forward. 

    “We’re exploring a lot of different things," Myers said. "I’m not saying this because the [chairman Joe Lacob's] 15 feet away from me, but I am so lucky to have an ownership group like ours."

