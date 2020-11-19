Khabib's Manager Thinks UFC Star Could End Retirement to Fight Georges St-Pierre

Mahmoud Khaled/Associated Press

If UFC president Dana White wants to coax Khabib Nurmagomedov back into the Octagon, there's one matchup out there that could do the trick.

Asked by ESPN's Brett Okamoto what type of challenge would interest Nurmagomedov in ending his retirement, manager Ali Abdelaziz didn't have to think too hard.

"I think the one thing that would make Khabib crazy, make Dana crazy and make everyone crazy. I think if Georges St-Pierre picked up the phone and called Dana White and he said 'I'm going to make 155 pounds,'" Abdelaziz said. "And I love Georges St-Pierre, everybody knows how much I love Georges St-Pierre, but Georges St-Pierre, he's playing with us also because he keeps doing interviews and he knows what he's doing."

Nurmagomedov last defeated Justin Gaethje in a lightweight unification bout on October 24 before announcing he was stepping away from the sport.

The Russian star said he couldn't continue his career without his father, who died on July 3 after contracting COVID-19.

At 32 years old, Nurmagomedov finished his career with a sterling 29-0 (8 KOs), having defeated some of the sport's best including Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier and Al Iaquinta. But he was never able to set a bout with St-Pierre, the 2020 UFC Hall of Fame inductee.

"I feel this fight never happened because Georges never committed to 155 pounds," Abdelaziz said.

St-Pierre, 39, last fought at UFC 217 in 2017, defeating Michael Bisping via third-round submission.

Nurmagomedov has previously called out St-Pierre publicly to no avail while White stated his preference for one of his sport's most iconic fighters to remain at welterweight.

It would take a notable weight loss from St-Pierre and a contract too good to turn down for either to agree to a bout at this point, but Abdelaziz wants UFC to know his fighter would at least listen to a proposal.