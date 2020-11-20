Wizards Rumors: Robin Lopez Agrees to Contract After 1 Season with Bucks

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Veteran center Robin Lopez agreed to a deal with the Washington Wizards on Friday, per Keith Smith of Yahoo Sports and Celtics Blog.

Fred Katz of The Athletic confirmed the news. The Contract length and financial terms were not immediately disclosed.

Lopez spent last season with the Milwaukee Bucks playing alongside his twin brother, Brook Lopez, but he declined his player option for 2020-21, making him a free agent.

Robin was primarily a bench player last season, as he started just five of the 66 games he appeared in. In 14.5 minutes per contest, Lopez averaged 5.4 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 49.2 percent from the floor and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc.

While Lopez provided some solid frontcourt depth, he played far less than he did in previous years, as he averaged his fewest minutes per game since playing 14.0 in 2011-12 with the Phoenix Suns.

The 2008 No. 15 overall draft pick out of Stanford spent the first four years of his career with the Phoenix Suns before stints with the then-New Orleans Hornets as well as the Portland Trail Blazers, New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls.

In 832 career regular-season games, Lopez owns averages of 8.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 blocks.

The 32-year-old veteran has enjoyed several productive seasons as a complementary piece, but his best campaign was arguably his 2013-14 season with the Blazers, when he started all 82 games and averaged 11.1 points as well as a career-high 8.5 rebounds and 1.7 blocks.

While Lopez does have 585 career starts to his credit, he has been more of a bench player over the past two seasons, and that figures to be his role in 2020-21 and perhaps beyond.

The 7-footer never has been a top-flight offensive player, but he can hold his own scoring the basketball in the paint, is a solid rebounder and isn't shy about protecting the rim.

Although Lopez isn't the type of signing that is going to directly yield a championship, every team can benefit from experience frontcourt depth.

With Lopez in the fold, the Wizards went a long way toward strengthening the makeup of their roster.