Mike Tyson Net Worth, Projected Jones Jr. Purse Earnings, Fight Predictions

Mike Tyson is set to enter a boxing ring for the first time since 2005 on Saturday night when he takes on fellow former world champion Roy Jones Jr. in an eight-round exhibition bout.

His comeback is seemingly driven by a passion for the sport he once dominated, not a paycheck.

In July, TMZ Sports reported Triller paid $50 million for the broadcast rights to the card, which also features former NBA player Nate Robinson taking on YouTube star Jake Paul, but Tyson said he will donate his portion of the proceeds to charity.

"I'm not getting anything," he told TMZ.

Tyson earned more than $400 million during a boxing career that included a three-year run as the undisputed world heavyweight champion before his loss to Buster Douglas in 1990.

The New York City native filed for bankruptcy in 2003 after spending all of his earnings and amassing $23 million in debts with a variety of lavish spending, according to the New York Times. Among his most exotic purchases were Siberian tigers.

His net worth heading into the clash with Jones is estimated at $3 million by both Celebrity Net Worth and Wealthy Gorilla.

It's hard to forecast exactly what fans are going to see Saturday night. The California State Athletic Commission, which sanctioned the fight, has treated it like a basic exhibition, but both fighters have sounded like they're preparing for a more serious throwback encounter.

"Not a real fight? It's Mike Tyson versus Roy Jones," Tyson told reporters in October. "I'm coming to fight and I hope he's coming to fight and that's all you need to know."

Iron Mike has worked his way into terrific shape for his return and appears motivated to make a statement with a strong performance against Jones, a former four-division world titleholder.

Don't expect the fight to reach a point where they're standing in the middle of the ring throwing old-school haymakers at each other, especially since the rounds are only two minutes. The referee will likely ensure it's an extremely controlled environment for two fighters above the age of 50.

Tyson figures to emerge as the far more aggressive fighter, and that alone will probably be enough for him to win via the judges' scorecards. A knockout in either direction would be a surprise.