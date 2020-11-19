Tiger Woods, Son Charlie to Play Together at 2020 PNC Championship

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Tiger Woods and his 11-year-old son, Charlie, have committed to play in the PNC Championship on Dec. 19 and 20, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN).

The PNC Championship, which will be played at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida, is a father-son tournament for major champions that has been held since 1995.

While Woods is one of the winningest golfers in the history of the sport with 15 majors, this year marks the first time he is participating in the PNC Championship.

Although the PNC Championship was originally only for major champions and their sons, some adjustments have been made over the years. Notably, LPGA Tour star Annika Sorenstam and her father, Tom, are playing this year, as are Justin Thomas and his father, Kentucky club pro Mike Thomas.

Per the Associated Press, Woods was convinced to be part of the 20-team field this year after being told by tournament founder Alastair Johnston that the sons of Seve Ballesteros and Bernhard Langer were close in age to Charlie when they played in the PNC Championship.

Charlie is young, but he seems to have a bright future ahead of him in golf if he decides to take that path. In August, Alex Myers of Golf Digest wrote that Charlie won consecutive junior golf tournaments in South Florida by a combined eight strokes.

Tiger has served as Charlie's caddie at some junior tournaments as well, so the father-son duo is comfortable being out on the course together.

Having fun with his son at the PNC Championship could be a good way for Tiger to move past the disappointing end to his 2020 PGA Tour season.

After winning the Masters last year, Tiger only managed a 38th-place finish at Augusta National last week. One of the main reasons for that was a final-round 76, which was bogged down by a 10 he carded on the par-three 12th.

Tiger and Charlie will put their skills to the test in a 36-hole scramble, and if they somehow manage to overcome the odds and win the tournament, they will capture the Willie Park Trophy.