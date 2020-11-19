Marko Simonovic's Draft Scouting Report; Bulls' Updated Roster After NBA Draft

Marko Simonovic's Draft Scouting Report; Bulls' Updated Roster After NBA DraftNovember 19, 2020
Serbian star Marko Simonovic is headed to Chicago after the Bulls selected him at No. 44 overall in the 2020 NBA draft on Wednesday.
Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report
Player: Marko Simonovic
Position: C
Height: 6'10
Weight: 215
Scouting Report: Marko Simonovic comes from Mega Bemax, a team that's produced multiple NBA bigs, including Nikola Jokic, Goga Bitadze and Ivica Zubac. At 6'10", Simonovic is mobile with the versatility to score as a roll man or pick-and-pop shooter.
Here's how Simonovic fits into the Bulls' roster:
Bulls Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)
Otto Porter Jr., SF: $26.6M (2021)
Zach LaVine, SG: $19.5M (2022)
Thaddeus Young, PF: $14.5M (2022)
Cristiano Felicio, PF: $8M (2021)
Tomas Satoransky, SG: $10M (2022)
Lauri Markkanen, PF: $5M (2021)
Wendell Carter Jr., PF: $5M (2022)
Coby White, PG: $5M (2023)
Chandler Hutchison, SF: $2.3M (2022)
Daniel Gafford, PF: $1.5M (2023)
Ryan Arcidiacono, PG: $3M (2022)
Luke Kornet, PF: $2.3M (2021)
Kris Dunn, PG: RFA
Denzel Valentine, SG: RFA
Shaquille Harrison, PG: RFA
Adam Mokoka, SG: RFA
Max Strus, G: RFA
Mega Bemax enters another player into the NBA by way of Simonovic, who averaged 16.2 points per game in addition to 7.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 blocks while appearing in 21 games last season, posting an impressive 50.2 shooting percentage while netting 31.5 percent from three.
The Bulls are confident in Wendell Carter Jr. leading the way at center, with the seventh overall pick from 2018 under contract on his rookie deal through 2022 and coming off of a season in which he improved upon his opening campaign. With plenty of other options at the position, including last year's second round pick Daniel Gafford, Simonovic will be able to take the time he needs to adjust to the league before factoring into the center rotiation for the Bulls.
