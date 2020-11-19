    Marko Simonovic's Draft Scouting Report; Bulls' Updated Roster After NBA Draft

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IINovember 19, 2020
    Alerted 44m ago in the B/R App

    A player walks over the NBA logo on the court during the first half of an NBA conference final playoff basketball game between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    Serbian star Marko Simonovic is headed to Chicago after the Bulls selected him at No. 44 overall in the 2020 NBA draft on Wednesday.

    Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

    Player: Marko Simonovic

    Position: C

    Height: 6'10

    Weight: 215

    Scouting Report: Marko Simonovic comes from Mega Bemax, a team that's produced multiple NBA bigs, including Nikola Jokic, Goga Bitadze and Ivica Zubac. At 6'10", Simonovic is mobile with the versatility to score as a roll man or pick-and-pop shooter.

    Here's how Simonovic fits into the Bulls' roster: 

    Bulls Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

    Otto Porter Jr., SF: $26.6M (2021)

    Zach LaVine, SG: $19.5M (2022)

    Thaddeus Young, PF: $14.5M (2022)

    Cristiano Felicio, PF: $8M (2021)

    Tomas Satoransky, SG: $10M (2022)

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Lauri Markkanen, PF: $5M (2021)

    Wendell Carter Jr., PF: $5M (2022)

    Coby White, PG: $5M (2023)

    Chandler Hutchison, SF: $2.3M (2022)

    Daniel Gafford, PF: $1.5M (2023)

    Ryan Arcidiacono, PG: $3M (2022)

    Luke Kornet, PF: $2.3M (2021)

    Free Agents

    Kris Dunn, PG: RFA

    Denzel Valentine, SG: RFA

    Shaquille Harrison, PG: RFA

    Adam Mokoka, SG: RFA

    Max Strus, G: RFA

    Mega Bemax enters another player into the NBA by way of Simonovic, who averaged 16.2 points per game in addition to 7.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 blocks while appearing in 21 games last season, posting an impressive 50.2 shooting percentage while netting 31.5 percent from three. 

    The Bulls are confident in Wendell Carter Jr. leading the way at center, with the seventh overall pick from 2018 under contract on his rookie deal through 2022 and coming off of a season in which he improved upon his opening campaign. With plenty of other options at the position, including last year's second round pick Daniel Gafford, Simonovic will be able to take the time he needs to adjust to the league before factoring into the center rotiation for the Bulls. 

    Related

      NBA Draft Winners and Losers 📈📉

      We picked four winners and three losers from Wednesday's draft ⬇️

      NBA Draft Winners and Losers 📈📉
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA Draft Winners and Losers 📈📉

      Andy Bailey
      via Bleacher Report

      NBA Undrafted FA Tracker ✍️

      There was a lot of talent undrafted. Here's where all the top players are signing ⬇️

      NBA Undrafted FA Tracker ✍️
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA Undrafted FA Tracker ✍️

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      NBA Free Agency Dates 📆

      Start date, schedule and more

      NBA Free Agency Dates 📆
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA Free Agency Dates 📆

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Bulls Sign Devon Dotson

      Bulls Sign Devon Dotson
      Chicago Bulls logo
      Chicago Bulls

      Bulls Sign Devon Dotson

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report