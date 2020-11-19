Vit Krejci's Draft Scouting Report; Thunder's Updated Roster After NBA Draft

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Oklahoma City Thunder acquired the rights to point guard Vit Krejci on Wednesday after the Washington Wizards selected the Czech Republic product at No. 37 overall in the NBA draft.

With the Thunder entering a transition phase after trading Chris Paul to the Phoenix Suns, Krejci may be able to get some valuable minutes as a rookie. Here's what OKC fans can expect from him.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Vit Krejci

Position: PG

Height: 6'8"

Weight: 195

Scouting Report: Coming off a torn ACL, Krejci was a surprise to enter the draft. But it sounded like he had some type of assurance about getting drafted. He's a playmaking wing with unique size and a need to develop his shooting.

Thunder Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Al Horford, C: $27.3M (2023)

Steven Adams, C: $27.5M (2021)

Kelly Oubre Jr., SF: $14.4M (2021)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG: $4.8M (2022)

Terrance Ferguson, SG: $3.9M (2021)

Darius Bazley, SF: $3.1M (2023)

Ty Jerome, PG: $3.0M (2023)

Luguentz Dort, SG: $1.7M (2023)

Jalen Lecque, PG: $1.7M (2023)

Isaiah Roby, PF: $1.7M (2023)

Hamidou Diallo, SG: $1.7M (2021)

Aleksej Pokusevski, PF/C: Rookie scale contract (2024)

Vit Krejci, PG: Rookie scale contract (2024)

Free Agents

Andre Roberson, SG: UFA

Danilo Gallinari, SF: UFA

Deonte Burton, SF: UFA

Hamidou Diallo, SG: Team option ($1.7M)

Kevin Hervey, SF: RFA

Mike Muscala, PF: Player option ($2.3M)

Nerlens Noel, C: UFA

Devon Hall, SG: UFA

Oklahoma City is hoping to find success with overseas prospects in Krejci and Aleksej Pokusevski.

The two offer the Thunder plenty of size and playmaking, though it's clear they will need some time to continue developing. OKC has stockpiled draft picks for the next few years, so it has room to pick low-risk, high-reward prospects.