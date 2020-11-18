    LeBron James Congratulates Tyrese Maxey on 76ers Pick: 'Philly Got a Good One'

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 19, 2020

    Kentucky's Tyrese Maxey (3) plays during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt in Lexington, Ky., Wednesday, Jan 29, 2020. Kentucky won 71-62. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
    James Crisp/Associated Press

    The Philadelphia 76ers selected Kentucky combo guard Tyrese Maxey with the No. 21 overall pick in Wednesday night's NBA draft, and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was a big fan of the pick. 

    Maxey, who signed with the Klutch Sports Group, which represents James and Ben Simmons, spoke before the draft about how players like James, Simmons and Rajon Rondo have guided him through the process and offered him advice.

    "A lot of different people have given me advice," he told Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News. "The most advice, I would say, has come from [Rajon] Rondo, LeBron, Ben. They gave me similar advice: 'Stay the way you are. Don't let anybody change your grind. You grind.' They say I'm probably one of the hardest workers they've ever seen, so, 'Don't let the success slow down your grind. Make it motivate you.'" 

    It's good advice. And the Sixers, desperate for more talent in the backcourt, are banking on that grind turning Maxey into an excellent NBA player.

