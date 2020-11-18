Anthony Edwards Hyped to Play with Wolves' Karl Anthony-Towns, D'Angelo Russell

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Anthony Edwards seems pumped to be teaming up with Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell after being selected with the first overall pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves during Wednesday night's NBA draft.

"I've got two superstars alongside of me, so I'm not really going to feel too much pressure," he told Mark Medina of USA Today. "They already can score the ball, so defensively I'm going to impact the game."

Minnesota will likely be hoping Edwards can make a big impact on both sides of the court, but they don't have to put an outsized scoring load on Edwards early in his career with the Towns-Russell partnership leading the way in that regard.

Add in a veteran point guard like Ricky Rubio—who Minnesota picked up in a draft-night trade, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski—and a promising wing in Jarrett Culver, and the Wolves have the making of an intriguing roster in the 2020-21 season. The hope will be that Edwards hits the ground running, but he'll have some excellent players to learn under.