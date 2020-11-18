NBA Draft Grades 2020: Full Results, Analysis and Reaction

NBA Draft Grades 2020: Full Results, Analysis and ReactionNovember 19, 2020
The top three picks in the 2020 NBA draft went as expected, but that was about all that was predicted correctly prior to Wednesday's selection process.
The Minnesota Timberwolves held on to the No. 1 overall pick and selected Anthony Edwards from Georgia. Memphis' James Wiseman followed at No. 2 to the Golden State Warriors. LaMelo Ball was chosen by the Charlotte Hornets at No. 3.
Patrick Williams was the first surprising pick at No. 4, as the Chicago Bulls took the Florida State product over Deni Avdija and Obi Toppin.
Williams' selection started a wave of unexpected picks that led to the New York Knicks and Washington Wizards getting steals at No. 8 and No. 9, respectively.
Once the draft got past the top 10, the Detroit Pistons made the most news by landing two players through trades after selecting Killian Hayes at No. 7.
Detroit's ambitious moves to land a trio of young players made it one of the biggest winners of the first round.
NBA Draft Results and Grades
Atlanta: A
Brooklyn: C
Boston: B
Charlotte: A
Chicago: C
Cleveland: B+
Dallas: B
Denver: B-
Detroit: A-
Golden State: A
Houston: N/A
Indianapolis: N/A
Los Angeles Clippers: N/A
Los Angeles Lakers: N/A
Memphis: B
Miami: B
Milwaukee: N/A
Minnesota: A
New Orleans: B
New York: B+
Oklahoma City: N/A
Orlando: C
Philadelphia: B+
Phoenix: B-
Portland: N/A
San Antonio: B
Sacramento: A
Toronto: A-
Utah: B
Washington: A
Detroit Pistons: A-
Detroit moved around in the first round to land top 20 picks in three different positions of need.
The Pistons added a new ball-handler in Killian Hayes with their natural pick at No. 7 and then acquired Isaiah Stewart at No. 16 and Saddiq Bey at No. 19.
Prior to the first round, the Pistons acquired Trevor Ariza and the No. 16 pick from the Houston Rockets, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
In the middle of the first round, Detroit parted ways with Luke Kennard as part of a three-way deal with the Los Angeles Clippers and Brooklyn Nets that brought it the No. 19 selection, per Wojnarowski.
Hayes was one of a few point guard prospects expected to land in the lottery positions. The experience he gained from playing professionally overseas may help him adjust to the NBA level quicker than others.
With Stewart, the Pistons landed a physical big man that starred at Washington who could be a replacement for Christian Wood if he leaves in free agency. If Wood comes back to the Motor City, Stewart would have time to develop beneath the breakout big man and Blake Griffin in the frontcourt.
Bey was projected to be a late lottery selection, but instead, he fell to the edge of the top 20, where the Pistons landed him as a future wing starter.
Bey is the latest player to be groomed under Jay Wright at Villanova. Based off the success of Josh Hart, Donte DiVincenzo, Omari Spellman and others in the last decade, Bey should turn into a solid pro.
With a rookie guard, forward and center now in place, the Pistons have a nice young foundation to build off of in the coming years.
If they could lock down Wood in free agency as well, they could have four potential starters in place for the long term.
Chicago Bulls: C
Patrick Williams could turn into one of the best players in the draft, but based on where he was supposed to land, it seems like the Chicago Bulls reached for him.
Williams benefited from the extended draft process to impress more teams and eventually showcase his skills on and off the court to the Bulls.
Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman had Williams listed as his No. 11 prospect, so the Bulls may have been able to trade down a few spots to select him while gaining an additional asset.
Instead of dropping for Williams, the Bulls bypassed Toppin and Avdija, who may be more explosive scorers to start their NBA careers.
Drafting a power forward also seemed like a peculiar move with Wendell Carter Jr. and Lauri Markkanen already on the roster.
Of course, Williams could outplay both and become a fixture in the starting lineup, but he does not have a clear pathway to the starting lineup.
Had the Bulls gone after Avdija, they would have had a quality wing scorer to partner Zach LaVine as a complement to the young big men.