NBA Draft Grades 2020: Full Results, Analysis and Reaction

Robert Franklin/Associated Press

The top three picks in the 2020 NBA draft went as expected, but that was about all that was predicted correctly prior to Wednesday's selection process.

The Minnesota Timberwolves held on to the No. 1 overall pick and selected Anthony Edwards from Georgia. Memphis' James Wiseman followed at No. 2 to the Golden State Warriors. LaMelo Ball was chosen by the Charlotte Hornets at No. 3.

Patrick Williams was the first surprising pick at No. 4, as the Chicago Bulls took the Florida State product over Deni Avdija and Obi Toppin.

Williams' selection started a wave of unexpected picks that led to the New York Knicks and Washington Wizards getting steals at No. 8 and No. 9, respectively.

Once the draft got past the top 10, the Detroit Pistons made the most news by landing two players through trades after selecting Killian Hayes at No. 7.

Detroit's ambitious moves to land a trio of young players made it one of the biggest winners of the first round.