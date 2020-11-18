NBA Draft Results 2020: Team-by-Team List of Grades and Picks

1 of 3

1. Minnesota Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards, G, Georgia

Grade: A

Edwards has all the tools to be the best player in this draft, and he’s arguably the most NBA-ready prospect in the draft pool. He doesn’t have a ton of flash, but he’s the safest bet Minnesota could’ve made here.

2. Golden State Warriors: James Wiseman, F/C, Memphis



Grade: B+

Other than trading out of this spot, this was arguably the most sensible pick Golden State could’ve made. The Warriors have needed a strong rim-running and rebounding presence, and Wiseman provides exactly that.

3. Charlotte Hornets: LaMelo Ball, G, Illawarra Hawks

Grade: A-

No player in this year’s draft class was as polarizing as the youngest Ball brother, but his physical gifts are undeniable. Charlotte desperately needed a spark in its organization, and Ball will give them a massive jolt.

4. Chicago Bulls: Patrick Williams, F, Florida State

Grade: B-

In one of the truly more surprising picks in the first round, Chicago grabbed Williams, a versatile forward that many predicted would be selected in the mid to late lottery. Last year’s ACC Sixth Man of the Year, Williams has a high upside but doesn’t really project as an immediate impact player.

5. Cleveland Cavaliers: Isaac Okoro, F, Auburn

Grade: B

Once thought to be a potential top-five pick earlier in his career, Okoro had been trending toward the latter part of the lottery after struggling to score consistently at Auburn. He shot just 28 percent from behind the arc for the Tigers, but if he can improve his shotmaking ability, he has the tools to be a solid 3-and-D wing.

6. Atlanta Hawks: Onyeka Okongwu, F/C, USC

Grade: B+

Largely overshadowed by higher-ranked players on his team at USC, Okongwu put together an impressive freshman season that put him in the conversation with Wiseman as the best big man available. His physique will need some work to defend NBA centers, but he has as much potential as anyone—regardless of position.

7. Detroit Pistons: Killian Hayes, G, Ratiopharm Ulm

Grade: A-

Some analysts, including the Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor, had Hayes as the top player on their entire draft board. He’s a versatile and big guard who has terrific playmaking ability. If he can develop his off hand and improve his outside shooting, the Pistons might have gotten the steal of the first round.

8. New York Knicks: Obi Toppin, F, Dayton

Grade: A

It’s somewhat rare to see that letter grade attached to the New York Knicks, but this was about as good of a situation as New York could’ve imagined while remaining at No. 8. Toppin is a super athlete, but he’s also very talented and versatile offensively. Aside from maybe Anthony Edwards, he’s the most NBA-ready prospect in this group.

9. Washington Wizards: Deni Avdija, F, Maccabi Tel Aviv

Grade: A

Almost no one expected Avdija, considered by some to be the best long-term prospect in the draft, to fall to No. 9. But Washington took advantage of its good luck, and the Wizards added one of the most talented offensive players on the board, giving them a fearsome scoring trio with John Wall and Bradley Beal.

10. Phoenix Suns: Jalen Smith, F, Maryland

Grade: C+

Outside of the Bulls selecting Patrick Williams, this might’ve been the most head-scratching pick of the lottery. Most analysts had Smith pegged in the mid-teens at the highest, and likely in the 20s. He does, however, have lots of potential as a rim protector alongside DeAndre Ayton. Phoenix just could’ve gotten him a lot later, more than likely.





