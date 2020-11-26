    Tyson vs. Jones Jr. Odds, Projected Winner and Prize-Money Purse

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst INovember 26, 2020

    FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2019, file photo, Mike Tyson attends a celebrity golf tournament in Dana Point, Calif. Tyson hasnâ€™t announced any plans to return to the ring, though he did suggest on an Instagram post he might make himself available for 3 or 4-round exhibitions if the price was right. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
    Willy Sanjuan/Associated Press

    Two of boxing's living legends are stepping back into the ring November 28, as Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. will square off in a highly anticipated exhibition at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

    It will mark the first bout for Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs) since an exhibition against Corey Sanders in 2006, while Jones (66-9, 47 KOs) has been out of the ring since 2018.

    The two superstars headline a four-fight card that will see YouTuber Jake Paul take on former NBA star Nate Robinson in a cruiserweight bout before the main event kicks off.

        

    Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. 

    DateSaturday, Nov. 28 at 9 p.m. ET

    Location: Staples Center, Los Angeles

    Live stream: TysonOnTriller.com/FITE TV (pay-per-view, $49.99)

    TV Info: BT Sports Box Office (UK only, pay-per-view)

                            

    Latest Odds

    (Via DraftKings Sportsbook)

    Favorite: Mike Tyson: -225 (bet $100 to win $44.44)

    Underdog: Roy Jones Jr.: +175 (bet $100 to win $175) 

         

    Payouts

    Mike Tyson: $10 million guaranteed 

    Roy Jones Jr.: $1 million guaranteed 

    (Source: Dan Rafael and Kevin Iole)

         

    Tyson may be in his 50s, but if his training videos are any indication, his arms are still moving at the rate they did in his 20s.

    Iron Mike looks as sharp as ever, and all it takes is a few hooks to the jaw for Tyson to defeat Jones Jr. But Junior won't be a pushover. He's likely to have the better feel in the ring, having gone just two years between bouts, which should make the early rounds tilt in his favor.

    Tyson is clearly thinking big here and wants to do more exhibitions if this turns out to be a success. That can't happen if he doesn't win. It's always been tough to bet against Mike Tyson, and the same remains true all these years later.

    Prediction: Mike Tyson Wins  

          

