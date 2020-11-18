Pistons Rumors: Killian Hayes 'Strongly in Play' with No. 7 Draft Pick

Uncredited/Associated Press

Guard Killian Hayes is "strongly in play" for the Detroit Pistons with the No. 7 overall pick in Wednesday's 2020 NBA draft if he is available, according to Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated.

Woo mocked Hayes to the Pistons in his final mock draft due in part to the notion that Florida State forward Patrick Williams is likely to be off the board by the time Detroit picks.

The 19-year-old Hayes was born in Florida and raised in France, and most recently played for German club Ratiopharm Ulm in the EuroCup.

In 10 games for Ulm in 2019-20, Hayes averaged 12.8 points, 6.2 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals, while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 39.0 percent from beyond the arc.

Hayes previously spent two seasons playing for Cholet of the French LNB Pro A league, including the 2018-19 campaign when he averaged 7.2 points, 3.1 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game.

The 6'5" Hayes is among the best playmakers in the 2020 draft class and could provide the Pistons or any other team that takes him with a great deal of versatility.

In his final NBA mock draft, Bleacher Report NBA draft expert Jonathan Wasserman had Hayes falling all the way to the Sacramento Kings at No. 12. Wasserman acknowledged the Pistons' interest, but noted that Hayes could fall to the latter part of the lottery if Detroit doesn't take him.

The only true point guard under contract for the Pistons next season currently is veteran Derrick Rose, who is clearly not a long-term option.

Point guard is arguably Detroit's biggest need and Hayes may be the best player available at the position at No. 7, although Iowa State's Tyrese Haliburton could also be in the mix if he is still on the board.

Hayes would not only fill a position of need for the Pistons, but he may be among the most skilled all-around players in the draft, meaning he would likely be a difficult player to pass up at No. 7.