LaMelo Ball to Hornets: No. 3 Pick's Projected Contract with Charlotte

Now that LaMelo Ball knows he will begin his NBA career as a member of the Charlotte Hornets, the next order of business will be for the 19-year-old to sign his first contract.

As the third overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft, Spotrac estimates that Ball's rookie contract will be worth an estimated $16.1 million over the first two years.

Rookie contracts include two guaranteed years followed by two team options.

There have been varying opinions about who the best player in the 2020 draft class is, but Ball's name frequently appeared at or near the top of the list.

B/R's Jonathan Wasserman put the 19-year-old in the top spot on his final big board:

"While questions remain about Ball's shooting consistency and defense, there aren't any about his passing and its chance of translating. As a playmaker, he's Trae Young with 6'7" size, and though he's not as sharp or reliable at scoring, the 19-year-old possesses enough shot-making ability and range, floater touch and crafty finishing to put points on the board."

Ball is certainly the most famous member of this draft class. He's been on the radar for four years since his brother, Lonzo Ball, had a star-making freshman year at UCLA before being selected No. 2 overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2017 draft.

LaMelo has been playing professional basketball since he signed a contract with BC Prienai in the Lithuanian Basketball League. He spent last season with the Illawarra Hawks of the National Basketball League in Australia.

Ball averaged 17.0 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists per contest in 12 games for the Hawks.

The Hornets will be counting on Ball to become their new face of the franchise. They already have a few quality pieces on the roster such as Devonte' Graham and P.J. Washington, but Ball will be the engine that makes everything go on the offensive end.