Russell Westbrook Trade Rumors: Hornets Not Expected to Be Suitor for Rockets PG

If Russell Westbrook is going to be traded this offseason, the Charlotte Hornets reportedly won't be the team that acquires him.

Appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the Hornets front office feels the Houston Rockets star isn't a fit after internally discussing him (starts at 25-second mark):

Charania reported last week that the Hornets have "emerged" as a possible suitor for Westbrook.

Per The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, Charlotte chairman Michael Jordan "wants" the nine-time All-Star, but the writer added the team "won't put the No. 3 pick" in the 2020 NBA draft in a trade proposal to the Rockets.

On Tuesday, Charania noted the Rockets and Washington Wizards "have discussed" a trade involving Westbrook and John Wall, but those talks don't have traction because Houston wants "more assets" than Washington will include.

Houston appears to be in a precarious position with one month to go before the start of the 2020-21 season.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, James Harden turned down a two-year extension worth $103 million from the Rockets and "has made it clear to ownership that he's singularly focused" on being traded to the Brooklyn Nets.

Wojnarowski noted the Rockets and Nets "haven't engaged in meaningful dialogue," despite some recent contact between the sides.

Harden and Westbrook are the two centerpieces of Houston's roster. First-year head coach Stephen Silas is replacing Mike D'Antoni, who led the team to four playoff appearances in the past four seasons.

Westbrook averaged 27.2 points per game last season, his highest scoring output since leading the NBA with 31.6 points per contest in 2016-17.

Charlotte finished third in the Southeast Division with a 23-42 record in 2019-20. The franchise hasn't made the postseason since the 2015-16 season.