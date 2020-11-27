Mickelson, Barkley vs. Manning, Curry: Charity Money Distribution for The Match

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

World-class athletes competing against each other, millions raised for charity and Charles Barkley swinging a golf club.

Well, two out of three ain't bad.

Barkley, Phil Mickelson, Stephen Curry and Peyton Manning will participate in Capital One's "The Match: Champions for Change" on Friday at Stone Canyon Golf Club in Oro Valley, Arizona.

All four players will have open mics for the event that will air live on TNT at 3 p.m. ET with plenty of accompanying content on Bleacher Report.

Most importantly, it will raise money for and highlight the diversity and inclusion of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in the process.

The event has already generated significant money for one HBCU before it began, as Mickelson announced a $500,000 donation to Jackson State University, per James Colgan of Golf.com.

This is the third edition of Capital One's The Match and the second time it will feature four players. The most recent one pitted Manning and Tiger Woods against Mickelson and Tom Brady and raised tens of millions of dollars for COVID-19 relief.

Woods and Manning won the competition, although Mickelson earned bragging rights against Tiger in the first edition in 2018 when he won a head-to-head showdown on the fourth playoff hole.

Lefty might not have much opportunity to brag this time with Barkley, who is famously a poor golfer, as his teammate. What's more, Curry has competed in amateur golf tournaments, while Manning has played in pro-am events and won alongside Woods the last time out.

Still, Mickelson was not lacking in confidence for an event that figures to feature plenty of amusing trash talk:

The format will be modified alternate shot match play, and Mickelson will be under the spotlight as a five-time major champion who is expected to carry his team to victory against a two-time Super Bowl champion and a three-time NBA Finals winner who have both thrived under the spotlight throughout their careers.

No pressure.