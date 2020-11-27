    Tyson vs. Jones Jr. Weigh-In: Date, Start Time and Live Stream for Superfight

    Mike Tyson, an American former heavyweight boxing champion, stands in front of a memorial to Polish suffering during World War II, during a visit to Warsaw, Poland, on Thursday June 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
    Mike Tyson is 54. Roy Jones Jr. is 51. And these two men will be fighting in a boxing match on Nov. 28 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, available for purchase on TysonOnTriller.com or FITE TV

    Hey, 2020 has been a strange year—why not have two 50-plus former champions square off in the ring?

    First, of course, we'll get all of the pageantry that comes with the classic pre-bout event. Below, you'll find all the necessary information for the weigh-in, alongside a preview of the fight.

                      

    Date and Time: Friday, Nov. 27 at 5 p.m. ET

    StreamTysonOnTriller.com

                   

    Fight Preview

    On paper, one would think Tyson holds an advantage here. The former world heavyweight champion was one of the most feared and powerful fighters in the history of the sport, and he could come into the fight with as much as a 40-pound advantage. Such is the nature of exhibition bouts.

    Seriously, just look at this man:

    But Jones isn't nearly as far removed from a professional career as Tyson. Jones last fought in 2018, defeating Scott Sigmon, and has won 12 of his last 13 matches.

    Tyson, meanwhile, last fought professionally in 2005, losing to Kevin McBride. He finished his career having lost three of his last four matches. 

    Granted, this contest will be far shorter than a professional bout, with two-minute rounds and eight rounds in total if it goes the distance. It's fair to question if Tyson will be rusty after such a long layoff, but he'll certainly be coming into the bout in what appears to be fantastic physical condition. 

    One thing is for certain, though: Neither man is taking this lightly.

    "Not a real fight? It's Mike Tyson versus Roy Jones," Tyson told reporters in October. "I'm coming to fight and I hope he's coming to fight and that's all you need to know."

    Jones agreed:

    "The last guy that tried an exhibition with Mike Tyson got dropped in the first round. If you don't know that then there's something wrong with you. Who goes in the ring with the great, legendary Mike Tyson and thinks 'This is an exhibition'? Twelve-ounce gloves? No headgear? Really? This is an exhibition? Come on, be real.

    "We're freaks. When I came along, at 32 years old you were considered an old guy... but we're freaks—that's why this is such a big thing."

    It's hard to blame the rest of the world for viewing it as an exhibition, though. The main card will feature a fight between YouTuber Jake Paul and former NBA player Nate Robinson. The pay-per-view broadcast will double as something of a concert, with DaBaby, Lil Wayne, French Montana, Wiz Khalifa and YG all performing at the event. 

    This is not your traditional fight. But Tyson and Jones are treating it like one, at least inside the ring.

